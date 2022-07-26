











Angel Brinks is back for Basketball Wives’ latest season, introducing the father of her newborn. The big news has left viewers curious about who her first husband was, and it turns out he was the dad of the star’s first child.

The VH1 star’s third child was welcomed into the world in November 2021 with her boyfriend RoccStar. Events of her birth are now being shared on the reality TV show, leaving those watching cooing over her newborn.

She shares her first child, Azari, with her late ex-husband who ended his life while she was nine months pregnant. Angel also shares her second child with an NBA player named Tyreke Evans.

So, who is Angel’s first husband and baby daddy who died? He was an American rapper who was successful enough to be signed to Mike Tyson’s record label. Let’s get to know Bruce Sandlin, known as X1 in the industry.

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Mark Pitts & Bystorm Ent

Angel Brinks’ first husband

Angel’s ex-husband was Bruce Sandlin, known as X1 in the music industry. He was an American rapper who was in Gang Green and affiliated with hip hop music group Onyx, and was married to his first wife Baby Vasquez for four years.

His first son was Justyle Sandlin with Baby Vasquez before he went on to have Azari Mauris with Angel. He died in 2007, before meeting his first child with the Basketball Wives cast member.

Born on March 6th, 1979 in Brooklyn, Bruce formed a group – which he later called X1 – Dez (who later changed his name to Still Livin), Chop, Cyph Certified, and Whosane, the younger brother of Fredro Starr.

They were discovered by Onyx after rapping in front of KFC. After the group took part in the recording of Onyx’s album Shut ‘Em Down and toured with them, X1 focused on his solo career leaving the Onyx but still on good terms.

Later, he helped them with their solo projects. Then in 2000, X1 signed to the label of Mike Tyson – Tyson Records, before later leaving the label and signing a new deal with California record company Ball’r Records.

She found Bruce dead at home

Bruce was found dead in his home in Las Vegas on July 4th, 2007. Angel was the first person to find his body, while his friends believe he was killed and that his death was staged as suicide during an Independence Day firework display.

At the time, Angel and Bruce had recently divorced following a three-month short marriage. She revealed on Basketball Wives that she “couldn’t really enjoy the birth of her son” while mourning the passing of X1.

The cause of death is still unknown, as per Sportskeeda. The year before his death, he had signed with Las Vegas-based label Dynasty Records, where he released his only solo album, Young, Rich And Gangsta, on September 19th 2006.

Meet her new baby daddy

RoccStar was born Leon Youngblood Jr on October 31st, 1989. The 31-year-old hails from San Diego, California, and works as a musician, music producer, rapper and songwriter.

He’s worked with huge names including Jennifer Lopez, Chris Brown, Back Eyed Peas’ Fergie, Post Malone, Neyo and more! RoccStar has also been on reality TV shows such as Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood season 5 and Basketball Wives.

Angel Brinks and RoccStar have been dating since late 2020 according to The Jasmine Brand. In February 2021, RoccStar wrote: “Me and the wife @angelbrinks started yet another business that makes us money while we sleep!..“

The pair started a business together called Roccstar’s Angels Trucking, LLC. Now, the happy couple is juggling life as new parents to their son, alongside their own individual careers.

Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

