Bad Girls Club’s ‘Slim’ is back for round two and this time its Baddies South













Zeus Network is set to premiere its newest original series, Baddies South, a follow-on from the OG Baddies: ATL which launched this year and fans can’t wait. Not only will we see a whole new load of baddies take to our screen, but you may also recognise some familiar faces from other shows of the sort.

One of these being Sashanna McLaurin, or ‘Slim’ to you. Reality Titbit has all the details on Slim as she rejoins the Baddies club.

RELATED: Blueface’s girlfriend Chrisean Rock is a fan favourite on Baddies South

Slim Bad Girls Club. Picture: BGC12 Slim Vs Loren, Blu, and Jada + Slim exit

Slim was on Bad Girls Club

Now set to join Baddies South, we first met Slim on Bad Girls Club where she caused a lot of drama – to put it nicely!

However, Bad Girls Club wasn’t her only reality TV rodeo as she was also on Season 2 of One More Chance on Zeus TV. One More Chance is a dating show competition for Chance from the first season of I Love New York.

Slim is a dancer, model, entertainer and TV personality and fans are already buzzing to see her take centre stage on Baddies South.

Slim has had a mixed reaction from fans of Baddies South

With the show only just having launched, Slim has already faced some backlash online. Fans of the show on Twitter have been calling the reality TV star out for using a racial slur when she isn’t black. One person tweeted:

Slim was really comfortable enough to say the n-word on baddies of the south. B*** you are WHITE. Twitter

However, other fans of the show have been quick to say how much they love her, calling her a “sweetheart.” Another person tweeted:

Slim is mine and the fan’s favorite, no lies told Twitter

We will have to wait for more episodes to see how audiences take to her!

It's Juneteenth & slim just dropped that N bomb too smooth on baddies south … too smooth for me #zeusnetwork — BigDej❗️🗣 (@Alejandra_Sosa_) June 20, 2022

When and where to watch Baddies South

The reality series Baddies South was released on June 12, 2022. The trailer of the show was released on June 5, 2022.

The show will be exclusively available to watch on Zeus network with a new episode being released each week.

The new spin-off is based on the females who plan to take over the Dirty South, the large decorated tour bus. The show will showcase the baddies living in beautiful houses, high-class events, and parties.

WATCH BADDIES SOUTH ON THE ZEUS NETWORK SUNDAYS AT 8 PM ET

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK