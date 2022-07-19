











Basketball Wives cast member Jennifer Williams has a new man in her life, and you may know him already. Called Jelani Asar Snipes, viewers are wondering 1) who he is and 2) what happened between them.

In season 10 of the VH1 reality TV show, Jennifer was seen kissing Jelani during their second date. Ever since, fans have been crossing their fingers that the pair really did hit it off in the long run and make things official.

Neither of them have posted any pictures on social media to confirm whether they are still dating. Despite this, it’s clear that viewers are seriously rooting for them and are finding any clues they can that suggest they’re together.

Meet Jelani Asar Snipes

Jelani is actor Wesley Snipes’ son with ex-wife April Dubois. He’s done a small amount of acting himself, having starred in 1990’s Mo’ Better Blues as character ‘Miles’ aged one. Born in 1988, he is 34 years old at the time of writing.

He is reportedly worth $5 million, as per Biography Mask, and is of Afro-American ethnicity. At a height of 6 ft 2, Jelani isn’t a basketball player but he’s at a similar height to the male stars on Basketball Wives!

One of three siblings, Jelani was raised alongside his brother Akhenaten and sister Iset. He has recently been starring on the VH1 reality TV show, where the star has been dating Jennifer Williams.

He is close to his mom, telling Jennifer that he is not intimidated by strong woman due to being raised by a “hero”.

Jennifer Williams and Jelani

Jennifer and Jelani have been on several dates, as seen on Basketball Wives. Things romantically have developed quickly, with the pair instantly hitting it off and even sharing a cheeky kiss on their second date.

She has admitted she wants to take her time with him. Jennifer added that there’s “definitely something different about Jelani” and that he is checking the boxes for all of the prayers she asked God to send her.

Jelani told Jennifer he enjoys spending time with her. He said he is “open to children and marriage” and is at a “good stage in his life where he can provide for a family”. His main goal is to be happy – and he’s told his mom about her!

Fans hope they’re ‘still dating’

Neither Jennifer nor Jelani has confirmed whether they are officially dating, and no pictures have been shared on her social media platform. While Jelani doesn’t use social media often, fans are crossing their fingers for the pair.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “I’m rooting for Jennifer and Jelani.”

Another penned: “I said it before and I’m going to say it again .. I love Jelani for Jennifer #BasketballWives.”

“Are Jelani and Jennifer still together? I hope so since they already talking about forever,” reacted a viewer.

Reality Titbit has contacted Jennifer for comment.

