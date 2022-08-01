Beauty and the Geek fans 'really hope' Mike and Heidi are still together













Beauty and the Geek is back in 2022 with a brand new season. Sunday, July 17th saw the show’s eighth season kick-off and Sophie Monk is presenting this year. Fans of the show want to know more about one couple in particular from this year’s cast and that’s Mike and Heidi. So, let’s find out more about whether they are still together.

Airing on Channel 9, Beauty and the Geek is back again after a big relaunch in 2021. Sophie Monk guides the contestants through the show, from their makeovers to meeting the parents and much more. Heidi and Mike’s time on the show came to an end in episode 9, so let’s see where they’re at now.

Who is Mike Gambaro?

Mike Gambaro was one of the ‘Geeks’ cast on Beauty and the Geek season 8 in 2022.

He is a 20-year-old Batman fanatic who hails from Queensland, Australia.

His Channel 9 bio reveals that although he may come across as confident in group settings, he’s actually very shy when it comes to talking to girls.

Mike works at a radio station in Brisbane and was “open to finding love” and making life-long friends on the show. With 5K followers, find Mike on Instagram @mikegambaro.

Mike and Heidi on Beauty and the Geek

Heidi is a 20-year-old waitress who comes from Victoria.

She is a country girl at heart and dreams of becoming a police officer as per her Channel 9 bio.

Heidi was going on the show to find someone who appreciated her for who she is and, judging by her and Mike’s time on the show, it appeared that she had found that.

Mike and Heidi kissed on Beauty and the Geek and he also met her family. She had never been on a proper date before until her date with Mike on the show.

9Now wrote: “Heidi was previously paired with Jason, but Sophie said she ‘noticed a little connection’ and took a chance by pairing her with another Geek.”

However, they were eliminated in episode 9.

Fans hope Mike and Heidi are still together

After being eliminated from Beauty and the Geek, both Mike and Heidi took to Instagram to share some kind words for one another on Instagram.

Heidi wrote in her caption: “…Thank you for being the most incredible companion in this experience, you will forever be a huge part of me…”.

Mike took to the ‘gram to say: “To Heidi, I don’t even know where to begin with you. I’m always saying “you’re amazing” but amazing isn’t a good enough word to truely put into perspective of who you are to me. I’ll be forever grateful to have gone through this experience with you. I’ve loved living in the moment with you for every step of the way.”.

Many BATG fans were sad to see Mike and Heidi go. One person tweeted: “Really hope Mike and Heidi continue their relationship outside the show”.

Another said: “Aw Mike and Heidi are so cute”.

