











Puma, aka Paul Robinson, is known for starring on VH1’s Black Ink Crew. He has been designing tats for years, but what does he gain from it? Aside from celebrity-level recognition and a reality TV series, he gets plenty of cash.

The public relations manager first rose to fame while working at the Black Ink tattoo studio in Harlem. His marriage to Quani is a firm favorite interaction seen on the show, while they look after their children together.

Fans think that Puma often uses his co-star Ceaser Emanuel as an “excuse” to not live out his dreams. The question ultimately leads to how much he earns and whether it’s worth it to continue inking up tattoos at the shop.

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Puma’s net worth

Puma has accumulated a net worth of $150K for owning Art 2 Ink tattoo studio and starring on VH1’s show Black Ink Crew. He continues to focus on bringing wealth in, having been part of a $12K NFT auction sale recently!

The reality star formerly worked for Ceasar at Black Ink before he was fired, as seen on the series. He later returned to Black Ink after making amends with his long-time friend in season eight, as per The YBF.

Puma’s wife Quani had her husband’s back, and told Ceasar: “He’s promoting your business while he’s not promoting his own business. It seems like it benefiting you more than it’s benefitting him.”

However, Ceasar dropped the news that he gave Puma “half” of Black Ink due to their plans to “take over Harlem.” As the man who launched the shop initially, he is currently worth a whopping $2.5million, as of February 2022.

Puma please stop using ceaser as an excuse, to not live out your dreams w/ your family. I promise you ces would not do that for you. #BlackInkCrew pic.twitter.com/4lF8ezAcmE — Dec6💙❄️ (@__Nodaysoff) March 29, 2022

He started as a graffiti artist

The star actually started out as a graffiti artist, which is how Puma – real name Paul Robinson – got his nickname. It wasn’t long before making art on walls quickly developed into working within a tattoo parlour.

Although Puma’s salary for appearing on the show has not been disclosed, Distractify reports that former cast member Sky earned $7,000 per episode, meaning she took home $91,000 for a full season.

Considering Puma has a prominent role at the tattoo shop, he gets a hefty salary for each season. Now on its ninth ever season, he likely earns more towards the $10K mark for filming each episode.

Congratulations Puma. Land matters = generational wealth #BlackInkCrew — Concrete_RoseB (@RosebConcrete) March 29, 2022

Puma’s lifestyle and family

California, Jamaica, Hawaii and Nevada are just some global countries that Puma and Quani have travelled to hand-in-hand. If this doesn’t highlights their fortune enough, Puma recently posed next to a Cadillac!

From regular award nights to chilling at beach clubs, the VH1 reality star always seems to be having fun, and that’s likely down to his positive energy and family surrounding him, including wife Quani.

The father-of-two ensures that his family are always kept safe. His long-time friend Ceasar recently told Nicki Swift that he “didn’t want to come out the house, which I could understand because he has a family and kids he got to protect.”

