











Brittish Sierra Williams is back for the Basketball Wives drama, sass and glamorous parties. However, fans are just learning she was indicted for 18 charges in 2001 before her court appearance in October 2021.

Cheatsheet reports the reality TV personality is currently on house arrest as she awaits trial. Brittish says house arrest is affecting her finances and is pleading with a judge to be released for business purposes.

Although Brittish does appear on the latest season of the VH1 series, she has been severely restricted with filming as a judge recently banned her from attending a cast trip outside the country.

Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Brittish Williams indicted for fraud

Brittish was indicted in September 2001 on 18 charges and appeared for her first court appearance in October 2021.

She received five felony charges of misuse of a social security number, four charges of bank fraud, three charges of making false statements to the IRS, three charges of wire fraud, and three charges of aggravated identity theft.

The indictment alleges she used false social security numbers to obtain loans, lines of credit, and other funds from banks and financial institutions in 2017, as reported by the IRS.

The IRS claims that during 2018 and 2019, Williams deposited checks without the knowledge of the account holders into bank accounts she controlled, and then withdrew the funds before those checks were returned to the banks for insufficient funds.

She has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Her attorney, Jason Korner, said he believes the entire ordeal is a mix-up and told Cheatsheet she had been “targeted because of her celebrity”. He added he “expects that to be clear once the evidence is produced”.

Her case is airing on Basketball Wives

Brittish has been seen in tears regarding her court case on VH1’s Basketball Wives. Media Take Out claims one of her co-stars tipped off investigators.

The TV personality’s other main storyline this season highlights her difficult co-parenting relationship with her ex, international basketball star Lorenzo Gordon, who she shares daughter Dash with.

She is now on house arrest

Brittish is required to wear an ankle monitor and is on house arrest at the time of writing while she awaits trial. She has said house arrest is affecting her finances and is pleading with a judge to be released for business purposes.

As reported by Cheatsheet, she claims Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty withdrew a potential $30,000 brand ambassador deal with her because of the monitor as it would be difficult to hide in promotional photos.

Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

