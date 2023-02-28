Brittish Williams has been seen balling her eyes out on VH1’s Basketball Wives regarding her court case; fans are now keen to know what happened next. Is Brittish Williams from Basketball Wives in jail?

Fans are getting a candid insight into Brittish’s life through her appearances on Basketball Wives. Her run-in with the law has even restricted her filming of the show, as she was banned from attending a cast trip outside the country.

Aside from the drama on the show, let’s take a look at where the reality icon is now.

Photo by Michael Bezjian/WireImage

Is Brittish Williams from Basketball Wives in jail?

No, Brittish Williams is not in jail, at the time of writing.

Brittish was indicted in September 2001 on 18 charges and appeared for her first court appearance in October 2021. She is soon going on trial again as she stands accused of insurance fraud. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline, Williams has scheduled the trial for April 17 2023 in Missouri.

According to the IRS, Brittish is facing five felony charges involving the misuse of a social security number, four charges that stem from bank fraud, three charges resulting from her making false statements to the IRS, three charges of wire fraud, and three charges of aggravated identity theft.

Brittish has pled not guilty to all of the charges made against her.

Brittish Williams has ankle monitor removed

Whilst out on bond, Brittish has been wearing an ankle monitor. However, the device has “created a significant obstacle” for Williams to continue working. According to the court documents Basketball Wives producers are struggling to costume Williams and the tag allegedly lost her a deal worth at least “$30,000” with Rihanna’s company Savage X Fenty.

In response to the monitor removal, the government reportedly accused her of violating the court order. They also accused her of traveling across states without permission. They then demanded her bond be revoked and she be put in jail until trial.

Ultimately, the judge granted Williams the ability to remove her bracelet and refused to put her in jail, despite the prosecutors’ argument.

Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Who is Brittish Williams?

Born December 28th, 1989 in Missouri, Brittish is currently 33 years old and has gone on to become a VH1 reality TV star, shoe designer, and mom.

Brittish and NBA player Lorenzo Gordon got engaged in May 2014 but broke up a year later. However, they got back together and had their baby daughter Dash Dior Gordon just four years later. Dash, is now four years old. The duo broke up once and for all, in 2020.

Williams is open with her fans and has shared information surrounding her run-ins with the law both online and on the show. Take a look at this vulnerable and honest Instagram post shared just a few days ago.

