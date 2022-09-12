Chrishell Stause re-unites with AMC co-stars in a 'way you haven’t seen before'











Selling Sunset star and soap alum Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan; ex-Bethany) will star opposite her former All My Children castmates Colin Egglesfield and Laura Ramsey, in a new Lifetime thriller set to premiere in 2023, as per People.

Chrishell Stause has been on television for more than a decade, that’s because although Selling Sunset first aired in 2019, she actually got her start in soap operas.

Long before her real estate endeavors, she starred in all the major soap operas including, All My Children, The Young And The Restless, and Days Of Our Lives.

Let’s take a look at why Stause is re-uniting with her All My Children co-stars, all these years later…

Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images

Chrishell Stause re-unites with AMC co-stars

Chrishell Stause will feature in a new Lifetime movie set to premiere in 2023 and her co-stars are familiar faces. This is because they are fellow soap alums and Stause has shared the screen with them before on All My Children.

In AMC, Egglesfield played Erica Kane’s son, Joshua Madden, who set Stause’s Amanda Dillon up for his own wrongdoing of sabotaging his mother’s new show. Josh also drugged Erica and blamed Amanda for it.

Stause is now reuniting with her former co-stars as she teased, “Excited for this! AMC alums unite and [you’re] about to see me in a way you definitely haven’t before.”

Soap fans can’t wait to see the AMC co-stars together on screen again…

What is Chrishell Stause’s new movie about?

The Lifetime thriller is titled A Rose for Her Grave and is based on Ann Rule’s 1993 true-crime book of the same name. The narrative follows the real-life crimes of notorious wife-killer Randy Roth (Egglesfield) and a woman called Lori (Stause), who puts an end to the dark side of her best friend’s new husband.

It all starts when a single mom named Cindy (Ramsey) loses her husband but finds love again in Randy Roth. After the honeymoon stage of their marriage wears off, Cindy and Lori suspect Roth is not who he says he is. Before Cindy can escape her new husband she ends up dead after drowning in a lake whilst on vacation with Randy and the kids.

Randy takes custody of Cindy’s kids but Lori is keen to uncover the truth surrounding her best friend’s death. After digging through Randy’s history she realizes Cindy wasn’t the only wife of Roth who passed at his hands.

View Instagram Post

Stause’s start in the soap opera world

Stause moved to LA after finishing college in hopes of pursuing her lifelong dream of becoming an actor. Stause worked three jobs to support herself and rented a sofa in someone’s house before making enough to move into a small shared apartment.

Soon enough she was cast as villain Amanda Dillon in All My Children which led her to move to New York City. She starred in this role for seven years before the show got canceled. After a year with no acting job, she landed her second role as Jordan Ridgeway on Days Of Our Lives. However, she soon found herself jobless again when Jordan Ridgeway was killed off before her contract was scheduled to end.

In a change of career paths, Chrishell decided to turn to real estate to give her a little income whilst she auditioned. She sold her first house after nearly a year but was later contacted by Adam DiVello regarding Selling Sunset which follows The Oppenheim Group, co-founded by twin brothers Brett and Jason Oppenheim.

The twins had met Stause at a party in L.A., and although Chrishell had turned down reality shows like Dirty Soap and Soap Divas in the past, she decided Selling Sunset was right up her street.

