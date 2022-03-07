Darcey and Stacey really do Tell All when Florian loses his cool













The Tell All Part 2 is full of drama, such as Florian losing his cool, Darcey’s exes Jesse and Tom showing up, and her former fiance not arriving at all. It’s set to be filled with unravelling secrets…

Darcey & Stacey is the TLC reality show where the two Silva sisters share their plastic surgery procedures, their love lives, and an insight into what really goes on in those Botox clinics (booty-sculpting perhaps…).

They won’t be holding back, especially when Darcey’s ex Jesse arrives. His appearance has Florian – who sits to Stacey’s right on the Tell All sofa – absolutely fuming, and questions why he is even present there.

Florian gets angry with Jesse

Florian gets so frustrated with Jesse that he actually leaves the room for a breather, and has to return. Jesse, who appears via a video call, is on the screen shaking his head while Stacey’s fiance questions why he is there.

He explains why he had to walk out of the room and said:

Next time he say to me, like, “Oh, I don’t hear your English, I don’t understand your English”, like making an excuse. I don’t understand why you’re here, I don’t know for what f***ing reason you’re here. I don’t have a clue.

Florian’s anger has fans shook, especially when he starts repetitively telling Jesse he is “positive” in a sarcastic way. It comes after Jesse said “people are always going to say negative things” in response to Georgi’s decision not to attend.

Florian on the reunion pt 2 omg #darceyandstacey — Kayla S. Karnika (@alittlelotus) March 7, 2022

Octavia says Georgi is ‘good with money’

Georgi’s ex-wife Octavia Bellinger turns up to the Tell All, when she admits that he was always good at saving when they were in a relationship. Darcey was shocked at this news, as he hasn’t had a job since they’ve been together.

Darcey also admitted that she doesn’t know how much money he has. It comes after Octavia claimed she never paid for anything, even when they went out for dinner, and that he was working at the time.

However, the Silva sister said she covers all of their expenses so they can have a nice life. This left Octavia in shock.

Octavia was READY to let Darcey know Georgi spent HIS coins on HER when they were together #darceyandstacey pic.twitter.com/wtK9Qbfouq — 😝 (@rh_thoughts) March 1, 2022

Mike thinks Georgi doesn’t love Darcey

Mike has never been a big fan of Georgi and Darcey’s relationship. He wasn’t happy with how her ex-fiance treated his daughter, to the point where he refused to attend their wedding if it went ahead.

He reveals that he thinks Darcey wants a relationship, which she agreed with to a point. She responded by saying that she “just wants it to grow deeper” and that it doesn’t progress in the way she wants it to.

She said:

I feel like I’ve given much more, so I question it a lot and question his motives.

Darcey’s daughters also agreed that they felt defensive about their mother, especially as Georgi had not turned up to the Tell All. Stacey’s fiance Georgi then said he needed privacy to speak to Georgi about the situation.

