Denise Richards 'shaken' as car is shot at in terrifying 'road rage incident'











RHOBH alum Denise Richards was driving with her husband Aaron Phypers when their vehicle was “shot at” during a terrifying road rage incident in Los Angeles.

The Wild Things actor is often active on social media daily but in the wake of the road incident, she has remained quiet online. In fact, Denise has not posted to her main grid in four days and hasn’t posted an Instagram Story since the vehicle was shot at.

Richards was reportedly heading to a film and TV studio with her husband when a passing vehicle opened fire on their car, writes TMZ. The former Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star was understandably shaken following the event.

Denise Richards car is ‘shot at’ in frightening incident

Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

TMZ reported Denise and her husband’s vehicle were shot at whilst on their way to Popsicle Studio LA on Monday, November 14. Aaron was driving at the time and was attempting to find the studio, but was said to be having some difficulty with the directions.

The driver behind them allegedly became angered and started shouting at them while trying to pull out in front of their vehicle. Aaron then let the driver pass and in doing so, it’s claimed the driver allegedly shot at Phyper’s truck, hitting the rear end of the driver’s side.

TMZ obtained a photo of a reported bullet hole in the duo’s gray Ford F-150 Shelby pick-up truck, which has penetrated deep into the car. The outlet also revealed that Richards was “unnerved” and “sobbing” when they finally arrived at the set of her upcoming movie, Angels Fallen: Warriors Of Peace.

Thankfully, neither Aaron nor Denise was injured, and upon arriving at the studio someone on the set called 911. Shortly after the incident, the reality star worked for 12 hours and Aaron reportedly stayed by her side throughout the day.

Neither Richards nor Phypers has spoken publicly about the incident. A spokesperson for Denise Richards confirmed the incident took place, and Reality Titbit has reached out to LAPD for comment.

Denise deals with daughter’s terrifying car crash

View Instagram Post

Denise has dealt with a lot over the past couple of months, especially when it comes to cars. Her daughter, Lola, was involved in a terrifying car crash in June 2022.

The Sun reported how Lola, who was 17 years old at the time, crashed into an embankment. There were three passengers in the car. A spokesman for Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station told the publication they received a call about a car “over the edge” on Stunt Road.

California Highway Patrol reported, via The Sun, that the car did not roll over the cliff edge, stating: “Nobody was taken to the hospital, but the minor driver complained of a headache after the collision.”

Lola got her license in January 2022 and her mom celebrated her daughter’s pass with a post on Instagram. In the caption, Denise wrote: “Woohoo! Nothing like celebrating 2022 than my Lola getting her driver’s license! I’m so proud of you & so happy for you Lolee!”

Lola responded to her mom with an adorable message, writing: “I love you so much mom thank you so much for giving me the confidence. Such a special moment.”

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK