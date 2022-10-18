









Dorit Kemsley is giving off Kim Kardashian vibes in a full Balenciaga outfit, a tight ponytail, and the iconic oversized sunglasses. Fans are now Keeping Up with ‘fashion queen’ Dorit Kemsley.

Last weekend, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star looked stunning while attending BravoCon. Despite the Housewives panel seeing drama incoming between Dorit and her co-star Erika Jayne, the reality star was simply “too classy for this world”.

Reminiscing on the eventful weekend in the Big Apple, the 46-year-old fashion designer shared a close-up with her fans of the dazzling fit that she wore.

Dorit takes over BravoCon in Balenciaga

View Instagram Post

On October 17, Dorit took to Instagram to share her outfit of the day with her 1.5 million followers. In the rhythm of Beyoncé, she looked stunning in a silver glittery Balenciaga two-piece set consisting of a long-sleeve tight dress and iconic pantaboots.

To top it all off, the ‘Bravolebrity’ donned a ponytail and black sunglasses. Does it remind you of someone?

“Too classy for this world. Love you guys! #bravocon,” she wrote in her caption.

Hours later, she posted a carousel of images posing for the camera, reminiscing the “epic” weekend. This is in despite of her co-star Erika Jayne claiming she would be the next Housewive to visit ‘Splitsville’, if any RHOBH members broke up with their partner.

She told her fans: “A Balenciaga moment to close an epic weekend #bravocon #wwhl.”

Fans joke she’s coming after Kim Kardashian

Screenshot from Dorit Kemsley’s Best Fashion Moments | RHOBH | Bravo Youtube channel

Don’t worry, there isn’t any drama between the two reality TV stars. Dorit even attended The Kardashians premiere in Hollywood earlier in April.

As a long-time fan of the Kardashians, and a designer, it’s natural to see the Bravo star has similar fashion taste to Kim. Fans, knowing about Kim’s love of the designer brand, joked Dorit took it to another level.

One commented: “You did it better than Kim K babe.”

Another fan joked: “Kim k who??”

A third fan penned: “Dorit > everyone.”

However, one RHOBH critic said: @Why is everyone dressing up like the Kardashian’s aren’t u embarrassed? Boring.”

Bravo fans’ ‘Princess’

View Instagram Post

Wearing a more casual outfit with loose curly blonde hair, Dorit met her fans for a special get-together. Highlighting the best part of BravoCon, fans were dazzled to meet their favorite star.

“My highlight of BravoCon: Meeting all of you,” she captioned.

Fans of the popular Housewive left comments complimenting the star, as many labeled her as “the people’s princess”.

A follower said: “Really do love you girl! Hope you stick around for the duration of the series!”

“Queen behavior,” another fan wrote.

A third fan commented: “Props for having the fastest-moving meet and greet. Girl, you were efficient!”

