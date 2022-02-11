Egypt Criss is a millionaire at 23?! The singer has already started her own business











Growing Up Hip Hop star and daughter of Hip Hop legends, Egypt Criss, caught fans attention this season as she made her return to the show and stunned fans with her musical talents, skills and a whole load of money!

The reality star has only just turned 23 and is already a millionaire. With her own business and successful career, we want to know how the musician made all that money. Let’s check it out.

Egypt Criss’ Net Worth

According to Idol Networth, Egypt is worth a whopping $4 Million and she is only 23-years-old.

The star has made a substantial amount of her money from her appearance on Growing Up Hip Hop, however, she also has her fingers in some other money pies.

Egypt also has a pretty successful music career that is only set to get better. The reality star makes a lot of her money through her songs and music as well as her part-time modelling career.

Aside from this, the 23-year-old also has her own business, which is an accomplished jewellery line called Be.See.Own.

Egypt is the daughter of Hip Hop royalty

Born and bred in America, Egypt is the daughter of two pioneers in the Hip Hop industry. Her mother is Sandra Denton, who is best known for her work as a member of the female rap trio Salt-N-Pepa.

Her father is Anthony Chris, aka, Treach, who is best known as the lead rapper of the hip hop group Naughty by Nature.

Egypt was inspired by her parents and wanted to forge her own career in the industry but apparently, didn’t get her mothers approval. Although she is a successful musician, Egypt also says she wants to become an actress.

Egypt recently released a new track in January that has blown fans away. Her new single is called Boss and you can download and stream on iTunes and Spotify now.

Egypt is married to famous rapper Sam Mattick

Egypt’s recent Instagram post shows her magical wedding with her former boyfriend turned husband, Sam Mattick. They had to postpone their wedding due to the pandemic but that wasn’t the only bump in their relationship as the couple are known for having a pretty rocky start.

The pair started dating in 2018 but had a very difficult start. Cast members of Growing Up Hip Hop didn’t support the couple as, at the time, Sam wasn’t a very well known rapper and Egypt’s friends thought he was using her to gain fame.

However, the couple proved everyone wrong and their bond grew stronger and Sam popped the question on June 8, 2019, and the couple became engaged.

The drama didn’t end there however as during this time, rapper and musician, Twist, started announcing her had an interest in Egypt and even said he didn’t think Sam deserved her.

Again, this didn’t budge Egypt’s feelings for Sam and the couple stuck together and are now starting the new year as a happily married couple.

