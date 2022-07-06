











Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Erika Jayne is a real star in her own right. Not only has she reigned as the third-longest serving member of the cast, but Erika Jayne also had a successful music career.

Born Erika Chahoy, the star hails from Georgia in Atlanta. Her parents divorced when she was just an infant, and her mum Renee raised her as a single parent.

Erika then found her childhood sweetheart husband as a teen, after the pair met at North Atlanta High School. They later married but it wasn’t written in the stars. Erika Jayne and Thomas Zizzo divorced in 1996 after tying the knot five years earlier.

However, it was as she was learning the ropes of adulthood that her life began to change. Let’s dive back to the beginning before we look at how Erika Jayne mastered her music career.

Packing up and moving to New York

Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for SUSHISAMBA Las Vegas

At the young age of 18 she embarked on an adventure to make it in the showbiz industry, so she packed up and moved to New York City.

She did manage to secure some cameo roles in a range of TV shows back in the 1990s. You may be able to spot her in Law & Order, if you look closely enough. Erika was cast as Suzanne Morton as her first professional gig in the show. The reality star then had some other roles in indie flick Alchemy in 1995, followed by Lowball in 1997.

However, her life changed when found work in a restaurant.

MORE: The zodiac signs of The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast revealed

Erika pairs up with powerhouse attorney

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

One of the co-owners, Tom Girardi, was an up-and-coming lawyer who later bagged big cases. This includes the famous $333 million settlement against Pacific Gas & Electric in Hinkley, which inspired the movie Erin Brockovich where Julia Roberts starred.

He also won the case against Erika’s heart – with the two tying the knot in 1999.

Erika and Tom Girardi announced in November 2020 that she and the attorney were going their separate ways.

After sometime, her life found her in Los Angeles, on the other side of the country, and the hot west coast.

Erika Jayne’s music career debut

Although, it was in 2007 when she pursued her music career officially. Erika released her debut single called Rollercoaster, which peaked at the top spot of the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart in the US. The following year she released a single titled Stars, that also reached no.1 on the same charts.

Erika’s debut album Pretty Mess, came out two years later, and her fame continued to soar.

In total, Erika has had nine singles reach no.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and she also toured Asia to meet up with her loyal fan base overseas.

However, despite her success, she hasn’t released any new music since the show premiered back in 2018.

Becoming a Real Housewife – and backlash

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Erika was cast in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2015. Although she received backlash for gloating about her lavish lifestyle. Erika came in at season six, alongside Kathryn Edwards – who actually later left after just one series, with Jasmine Hadid.

Her long-time running in the show has made her one of the prominent cast members, being the third to serve the longest time in RHOBH.

It’s estimated, Housewife Erika Jane’s net worth stands at around $5million, reports Gemtracks. It’s said her work across many fields, such as acting, singing and her reality TV stints, add to the impressive figure.

The Sun reports Erika previously bagged $500k for her time on RHOBH, and that this was then increased by a further $100,000 for season 11.

Although she has had some success as a singer and other work, her time on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, include some of her most recognizable moments.

Not only that, but she put her life down on paper with her memoir Pretty Mess, which was released in 2012.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK