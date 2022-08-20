











Fans of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore are begging her to couple up with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after they posed for a snap together.

The duo teamed up for a new DirecTV commercial alongside Dak’s teammate CeeDee Lamb and other Housewives Kyle Richards and Teresa Giudice.

And after Kenya, 51, shared a snap of herself in a gold football uniform and holding her daughter Brooklyn as she posed alongside 29-year-old Dak, the fantasy couple was born.

Hopeful fans

Kenya shared the cute picture with the caption: “@_4dak good luck with your season! It was a blast working with you. Sorry I had to intercept your ball like that,” and fans were all over it.

“Dis could be cute,” one commented.

Another told her: “I don’t know sis. He’s looking like the one!!”

A third penned: “I like what i am seeing”.

And another said: “Okay cute couple alert!”

Dak isn’t available

Unfortunately for shippers, Dak is off the market. He’s been dating Natalie Buffett since July 2020.

And while he prefers to keep his relationship off Instagram, Natalie does share the odd loved-up picture of them together.

In one post from earlier this year, the couple pose up on the red carpet at the National Football League Honors, with Natalie describing her beau as “the best date”.

Kenya is thought to be currently single after filing for divorce from husband Marc Daly after four years of marriage.

The commercial

Dak posted the funny DirecTV commercial to his Instagram.

It shows a couple sitting on the couch as the woman explains she loves the service so much because she can get live TV and on demand at the same time.

She starts flicking back and forward between a football game and an episode of Real Housewives when the two become magically mixed up and Dak is tackled to the ground by Teresa.

The players are instantly afraid of Kyle who they say looks “mean”. She yells at Dak not to be scared as she runs at him.

Teresa, Kyle and Kenya do a celebratory dance after Teresa scores a touchdown and Dak is so upset he flips over the table holding the team’s refreshments.

Teresa cheekily quips: “Who flips a table?” Fans are bound to love the reference.

