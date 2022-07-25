











Fatum was introduced to The Real Housewives of Atlanta as Shereé Whitfield’s friend, but hasn’t quite formed a strong bond with the other cast members yet. Viewers are now wondering who her husband is.

She has been delving into her co-stars’ relationships, having revealed to the other women at Shereé’s pajama party that she had a professional colleague perform a background check on Drew and Ralph.

But when it comes to her own private life, RHOA fans don’t know much about the newcomer. Reality Titbit done some digging to find out all about Fatum’s ex-husband, his job and whether she has any children.

Fatum Alford’s ex-husband

Fatum Alford revealed in a February 2013 tweet her now-ex-husband to be Stephen Alford. They are now divorced, with their last public photo together shared to Facebook just a year later in 2014 [see below].

Stephen has since moved on from Fatum and gotten remarried to a woman named Jocelyn from Atlanta. They tied the knot in 2017 and now appear to have a young son together.

His wife Jocelyn works at his company as the executive vice president. In fact, all staff working for Stephen’s firm are family members working as communications officers, which includes four daughters from a marriage before Fatum.

They have two children

Real estate investor Fatum is a mother to a son and daughter who she shares with Stephen. Shereé revealed on RHOA that her friend often brings her two children over to her home, AKA Chateau Shereé.

Often sharing pictures of her two kids on school trips, she is a single mom who proudly states this in her Instagram bio. She also reveals that she is Somali and Arab, and calls herself a “progressive Muslim”.

Stephen runs a media company

Fatum’s baby daddy Stephen is the CEO of EDhear, a media production, strategy, and communications company which works with educational establishments to create successful campaigns and programs.

Initiatives such as teacher compensation, teacher recruitment, teacher retention and virtual learning are just a few of the ways the company, which launched in 2018, has helped to improve schools and organizations.

Stephen is not just a CEO but also a content creator, investor and “PR magician”, as per his LinkedIn page. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, he was previously a creative director at Cinematize and before that, a director at Think Feel Do Inc.

