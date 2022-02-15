Get to know Stevie J, the Grammy winner’s net worth and life explored











Grammy award winner and all-around Hip Hop legend Stevie J has captivated fans attention after seeing him again on the new season of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Stevie J is incredibly successful and has worked across the music and entertainment industry with some of the biggest names in the world. Hearing about all of his success, fans want to know how much Stevie J is worth after all of his hard work.

Reality Titbit has got you covered, as we did some digging and found out all the gossip about his net worth and his exciting and interesting life.

Steve J. Picture: Stevie J vs. Joseline, Sean Garrett, Erica Mena & More | Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta |

Stevie J’s Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the grammy-winning Hip Hop producer, singer, songwriter, DJ and Tv producer is worth a decent $5 Million.

He is known as one of the most successful record producers of the 1990s and has been a pioneer in the world of R&B and Hip Hop.

Stevie made his money through his music production work with some of the most iconic singers of all time including Mariah Carey, Notorious B.I.G, Jay Z and Puff Daddy to name a few.

Now he is making even more money through his appearance on the popular show Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.

The life of Stevie J

The 50-year-old was born in Utica, New York on November 2nd, 1971. Although he was born here he was raised in Buffalo, New York and was raised by a single parent, which to many fans surprise, wasn’t his mother.

Stevie’s father, Moses raised him all by himself after his mother left for undisclosed reasons when he was only eight months old.

Stevie J’s career was launched when he was discovered by P Diddy in the early 1990s. He then got signed to Bad Boy Records where he made his first debut as a producer working on Only You by R&B group 112 – which featured the Notorious B.I.G.

This led him to become Biggie’s main man and he ended up producing some of the most icon R&B songs of all time, like Mo Money Mo problems, Nasty Boy, Last Day and Notorious Thugs.

His career then flew off and within a few years he was producing for people like Mariah Carey – for which he ended up winning a Grammy Award for his production of her album ‘Butterfly.‘

Steve got arrested for missing child support payments

Back in June of 2004, Stevie J got arrested on charges that said he hadn’t paid over 1 Million dollars of child support to his ex-girlfriend and mother of his two children.

When the couples decided to break up the judge ordered Stevie to pay $6,600 in child support per month, which was then upped to $8,500.

Stevie apparently stopped these payments in 2001 and racked up a hefty debt of $1.1 Million.

