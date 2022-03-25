











When Egypt Criss and Sam Mattick tied the knot, Growing Up Hip Hop fans everywhere questioned whether her parents Pepa and Treach approve of him. But what about his parents and who are they?

Sam revealed on Instagram that he is happy to have the “honor of calling Egypt his wife” following their special day, captioning a wedding photo which showed the rapper and his father alongside Egypt and her mother.

The rapper’s dad Nathan has made several appearances on GUHH, and fans are eager to find out more about his background and family. While his wife Egypt’s parents are regular cast members, Sam’s are featured less.

So, let’s get to know Sam’s family and where he grew up before making his WE tv debut.

Let's hear it for the bride and groom!! 💕💕 #GUHH pic.twitter.com/XIpUVTeABH — Growing Up Hip Hop (@GUHH_WEtv) March 25, 2022

Who are Sam Mattick’s parents?

Sam’s parents are father Nathan and mom Jackie. He also considers co-star Layzie Bone one of his uncles. All present at his recent wedding to Egypt, he is super protective over his parents and family.

His dad inspired him to write rap from a young age, which saw him develop a passion for song-writing at 13. Sam’s parents are no longer together, but he has tagged both of them in his recent wedding pictures.

The 29-year-old reportedly wrote on Twitter, as per Star Offline: “Leave my mother out your mouth, you can y’all bout me, I will be out there in Long Island so kill that noise.”

So it’s clear that Sam is incredibly protective over his parents. And he’s adding more family into his life, including hip hop icons Sandra “Pepa” Denton of Salt-N-Pepa and Anthony “Treach” Criss of Naughty By Nature.

I appreciate Sam’s dad. He has more questions and concerns about HIS son than Egypt and her parents! That’s saying a lot. #guhh #guhhla pic.twitter.com/UUwnIHzxJg — 🌊Common Sense Dept. was dismantled 🌊 (@phenomenalkesh) January 10, 2020

He has two kids of his own

Sam has two children of eight and 11 years old. He also revealed how he wants more kids on Growing Up Hip Hop, which shocked some viewers who were unaware he already has two of them.

They don’t appear on the WE tv show and are said to have not attended Egypt and Sam’s wedding. His son Prinxst Airyian Wright was born to Sam and his baby mother LaTie on August 2nd 2014. He finished kindergarten in 2020!

He has described his son and daughter as “amazing” and “so different” to each other. Several viewers have questioned how much time he spends with his little ones, but they regularly show up on his social media.

The GUHH star’s family

Sam revealed on Twitter that none of his family attended his wedding. He wrote: “Not one person from my family could make it cause it was a 24-hour wedding and I was sad to go through it alone.”

His parents appear to have been there, as well as his cousin, who he said had to fly out the morning after the wedding scenes were filmed. Now, he has tied the knot with Egypt, expanding his family to hers.

Despite some fans thinking Egypt’s parents may not approve of him, he revealed that he “loves his new and OG family.” He’s clearly passionate about his loved ones, as the rapper also said “with family, all things are possible.”

