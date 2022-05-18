











Honey, Melissa Gorga has ‘no guilt’ over her drama with fellow Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Teresa Guidice.

According to an interview on the Betches’ “Mention It All” podcast, 42-year-old Gorga said she is guilt-free regarding any drama between her and her sister-in-law.

Am I the drama?

It’s pretty obvious for any fans of RHONJ that there’s little love lost between 50-year-old Giudice and Gorga – especially after the whole ‘bridal party’ controversy.

Giudice is due to marry her fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas in summer this year – after a lavish proposal in Greece in October 2021. However, things came to a head over this when Gorga recently said in a podcast she found out she wasn’t in the bridal party via WWHL.

She told the On Display podcast: “I pretty much assumed that [I wasn’t going to be a bridesmaid], but I guess my big question is, are her new sisters-in-law in the wedding? Is it a no-fam wedding other than the four daughters? Her four, beautiful daughters and a couple of her friends? If that’s the case, that makes perfect sense.”

This all came to a head at the RHONJ reunion when Giudice told Gorga: “I don’t feel close to you,” to which Gorga replied: “Let’s stop faking like we have a relationship [then] because you’ve proved to everyone that we don’t.”

Also during the reunion, Giudice lashed out at her brother, Gorga’s husband Joe.

‘No Guilt’

Following this Gorga has expressed she has ‘no guilt’ over this confrontation between her and her sister-in-law when she said: “It’s OK to say that [Teresa and I] don’t have the best relationship and I don’t feel guilty saying that because I tried really hard and I know that I tried hard — for my in-laws and for [my husband] Joe.

“[My in-laws] are not here anymore and now … it is sad to see [Joe] not have a family.”

For Gorga, it was looking back on their moments in Season 1 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip that was the ‘final straw’.

She told the podcast: “When I went back and watched ‘Ultimate Girls Trip,’ I was watching some of the scenes they filmed Teresa and I together on the plane and we were in the car, and I remember looking at her and genuinely saying, ‘This is exciting that we get to do this together and this is something fun. We’ll have these memories that we did something fun for when we get older’.”

“She kind of just rolled her eyes and looked at me,” Gorga added. “Between that and watching [this] season [of ‘RHONJ’], I just feel like I tried and I’m good.” Ouch.

Teresa Apologises to Joe

However, in a recent interview by Extra TV Giudice revealed, that regardless of the past drama, her brother and sister-in-law will be in attendance at her wedding and while she was ‘shocked’ by Joe’s reaction to this she said they’re ‘ok’ now.

“I apologised to him [Joe] on the show. I would never say anything bad about my brother. In the moment, you just get caught up. I would never hurt my brother in any way. Everything is good now, she [Melissa] said she was fine with it so I’m happy about that,” she explained about the now-ended feud.