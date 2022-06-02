











The omnipresent ‘Real Housewives’ series is back in another country. The latest nation to get the Real Housewives treatment is none other than the global home to the mega-rich: Dubai.

The fascinating ‘docu-soaps’ give viewers an insight into how the other half lives, and has explored the lives of women from Orange County, to Chesire and beyond.

Next up in the ever-growing list of Real Housewives locations is Dubai. The show began yesterday (Wednesday, June 1st), with the debut episode ‘Sand Dunes and Don’ts.’

But, just how wealthy are the new stars of The Real Housewives of Dubai?

Read on to find out the estimated net worths of the six Housewives of Dubai.

FEATURED: Meet the Real Housewives of Dubai cast on Instagram, Lesa, Sara and co

Caroline Stanbury: Estimated net worth

First on our list is the London-born social media star, Caroline Stanbury.

Caroline’s Instagram currently sits at over 570,000 followers, and the influencer is something of a jack of all trades.

Caroline hosts the ‘Divorced, Not Dead’ podcast, as well as works as an ambassador to various brands. She is married to former footballer Sergio Carrallo.

As per The Famous Data, Caroline Stanbury has an estimated net worth of $30 million.

Lesa Milan Hall: Estimated net worth

Next up on our list is former Miss Jamaica winner, Lesa Milan Hall.

Lesa is a fashion designer, known especially for her work as chief designer of the maternity fashion brand, Mina Roe.

She is married to finance officer Richard Hall, whom she wed in 2014.

Lesa Milan Hall has an estimated net worth of over $5 million.

Nina Ali: Estimated net worth

Our third Dubai housewife is Nina Ali.

Nina is an entrepreneur and owns multiple food outlets in Dubai.

She is married to Munaf Ali, a British hotel entrepreneur.

Nina has an estimated net worth between $1million and $5million.

Caroline Brooks: Estimated net worth

Our fourth Real Housewives of Dubai star is Caroline Brooks.

Caroline is a real-estate director and is the founder of a beauty company.

Caroline moved to Dubai with her former husband, but they are now separated.

Caroline Brooks has an estimated net worth of $2 million.

Sara Al Madani: Estimated net worth

The penultimate Real Housewives of Dubai star is Sara Al Madani.

Sara is a fashion designer and owner of several small businesses.

Sara was married to finance CEO Mustafa Khawaja in 2019, but the pair have since separated.

Sara al Madani has an estimated net worth of $1 million.

Chanel Ayan: Estimated net worth

And finally, we have the net worth of our last Real Housewives of Dubai star, Chanel Ayan.

Ayan is a model and was the first black woman to feature on the cover of a Dubai magazine.

Chanel is married to Brazilian model Luca Slaves.

Chanel Ayan has an estimated net worth of $1 million.