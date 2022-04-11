











E4’s reality series Made in Chelsea has been airing since 2011 and after 11 years of love triangles, fall outs, betrayals, rekindling romances and a helping of backstabbing, MIC is back for a 23rd season. Reza, Miles, Tristan, Ollie, Liv, Inga, Emily and co are all back in the SW3 area in 2022.

It’s officially time to clear the Monday night schedule for the foreseeable future as Made in Chelsea season 23 launched on E4 on April 4th. For fellow Brits watching the London-based show, it’s pretty easy to catch up with the show on Channel 4 but for anyone across the pond, there could be some difficulty in streaming MIC, so let’s find out more about how to watch Made in Chelsea in the US and Canada on Hayu.

Taskmaster | Series 13 Official Trailer | Channel 4 BridTV 9361 Taskmaster | Series 13 Official Trailer | Channel 4 https://i.ytimg.com/vi/tP0ZrX-2EiE/hqdefault.jpg 987397 987397 center 22403

How to watch Made in Chelsea in Canada on Hayu

Made in Chelsea series 1 to 22 are available to watch on Hayu Canada.

It’s possible that MIC series 23 will be available to watch on Hayu Canada, too.

Last year, Made in Chelsea series 22 kicked off in the UK on October 11th and it wasn’t available to watch on Hayu Canada until November 2nd, 2021. Going off of the same time scale, MIC series 23 could be available to watch on Hayu Canada at the end of April 2022.

NO WAY: Who is Verity Bowditch from Made In Chelsea dating?

Other ways to stream MIC in Canada

If waiting for Made in Chelsea to drop on Hayu is too much, fans of the show can use a VPN tool such as Nord VPN to watch the series on All4.

Episodes drop on Channel 4’s catch up player on Mondays after the show has aired live at 9 pm GMT.

Using a VPN tool, fans can also access other UK TV channels.

Is Made in Chelsea on Hayu in the USA?

In 2021, Made in Chelsea season 22 was available to stream on Hayu USA, Canada and Australia.

The TV series usually dropped on Hayu on Tuesdays but it seems that the show isn’t yet available to watch in 2022.

Some US fans have taken to Twitter to ask how to watch the series from America as the most current season isn’t streaming at the time of writing.

Alternative streaming options for USA viewers include using a VPN tool to access Channel 4. Streaming service BritBox doesn’t appear to list Made in Chelsea as a viewing option.

Stay up-to-date with Hayu’s latest shows via the streaming service’s Twitter account @hayu.

OMG: Has Sam Prince had surgery on Made In Chelsea?

WATCH MADE IN CHELSEA ON E4 EVERY MONDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK