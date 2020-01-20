Ibiza Weekender is back for 2020!
From here on out, ITV2 has sorted your Monday nights, as now there’s a double bill of your favourite reality series. There’s Love Island at 9 pm and then Ibiza Weekender follows an hour later.
Some of the series favourites are back to kick off the decade with a bang, including David Potts, Jordan Davies and Callum Izzard, who took a short break from the series for the Boat Party spinoff.
This year looks like a big one for Callum. So, let’s see what Ibiza Weekender’s resident bad boy will get up to this season…
Callum is back!
Callum Izzard is a 25-year-old reality star and model from Doncaster.
He joined Ibiza Weekender as one of their reps back in 2018.
Besides the hit ITV reality series, Callum has also starred in Celebs Go Dating. Callum was on series 5, the same season as Olivia Attwood and Eyal Booker, both who are now happily in relationships.
Here’s hoping Callum can have some of their romantic luck in the new year!
- HEY NEWBIE: Who is Riva Vatsaloo? Ibiza Weekender 2020’s new rep on Instagram!
Love is in the Ibiza air
It’s not surprising that a good looking lad like Callum is a hit with the ladies when he’s in Ibiza, but this time around, he was looking for love.
Callum said about the series:
This time it was my third season, I was fully single, I was looking the best I’ve ever looked and ready to create a stir. I had a ‘do what I want’ attitude and just wanted to go crazy.
- SEE ALSO: Who does the Ibiza Weekender 2020 voice over? Why did Joe Lycett leave?
Callum’s love square
WATCH IBIZA WEEKENDER SERIES 6 SUNDAYS AT 10 PM ON ITV2