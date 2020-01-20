University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Ibiza Weekender is back for 2020!

From here on out, ITV2 has sorted your Monday nights, as now there’s a double bill of your favourite reality series. There’s Love Island at 9 pm and then Ibiza Weekender follows an hour later.

Some of the series favourites are back to kick off the decade with a bang, including David Potts, Jordan Davies and Callum Izzard, who took a short break from the series for the Boat Party spinoff.

This year looks like a big one for Callum. So, let’s see what Ibiza Weekender’s resident bad boy will get up to this season…

Callum is back!

Callum Izzard is a 25-year-old reality star and model from Doncaster.

He joined Ibiza Weekender as one of their reps back in 2018.

Besides the hit ITV reality series, Callum has also starred in Celebs Go Dating. Callum was on series 5, the same season as Olivia Attwood and Eyal Booker, both who are now happily in relationships.

Here’s hoping Callum can have some of their romantic luck in the new year!

Love is in the Ibiza air

It’s not surprising that a good looking lad like Callum is a hit with the ladies when he’s in Ibiza, but this time around, he was looking for love.

Callum said about the series:

This time it was my third season, I was fully single, I was looking the best I’ve ever looked and ready to create a stir. I had a ‘do what I want’ attitude and just wanted to go crazy.

In previous seasons, Callum had been ‘getting with’ Chloe, but that all changed when newbie Riva Vatsaloo arrived.

Callum’s love square

We’re no strangers to love triangles on shows such as Ibiza Weekender and Love Island, but Callum takes it a step further this season embarking on a love square.

While hitting it off with new rep Riva, Callum also secretly kissed Tash Sweeney.

Speaking about the secret kiss, Callum said: “This secret not only affected me, it effected Riva, it affected Chloe and it affected David and Jaden. It literally affected everybody. It was the best thing to tell them even though I didn’t really want too.”

Chloe Chaloner – who is also best mates with Tash and Callum’s ex – returns as a rep to really stir the pot. We’re not quite sure how Callum’s going to get out of this one!

