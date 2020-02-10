Ibiza Weekender 2020 guest Josh Mair is an ex-Love Islander - follow him on Instagram!

University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

In last night’s (Sunday, February 9th) episode of Ibiza Weekender, a rather familiar face popped up as one of the guests: Josh Mair.

Not only did Josh cause quite the spectacle in the episode, planting a big smacker on El Jefe himself, but he sent Ibiza Weekender fans on a spiral, as many thought they recognised him from another TV show.

So, who is Josh, the guest from last night’s episode? Find out about him here, plus more about his appearance on another major ITV reality series!

Who is Josh?

Josh Mair is a 23-year-old professional DJ from Birmingham.

He has performed at festivals around Birmingham as well as Zoo Project’s boat party in Ibiza – it’s no surprise Josh is a regular in the area then!

He is also a professional body-builder and fitness model and won the Miami Pro bodybuilding competition in October 2017.

Josh’s Love Island journey

Josh Mair appeared on the 2018 season of Love Island, joining towards the end of the show. He arrived on day 43 along with Laura Crane, Paul Knopps and Steph Lam but was booted off on day 50, just a week later.

Clearly Josh wasn’t lucky in love this time around!

Ahead of his appearance, Josh expressed interest in Georgia Steel and Alexandra Cane. He said: “In the villa, I’ve had my eye on Georgia for a while. Alexandra blew me away when I saw her.”

While in the villa, Josh also took a liking to Kaz Crossley.

Where do I recognise Josh from? That's gonna bug me #ibizaweekender — k a t (@katmelladay) February 9, 2020

Josh on Ibiza Weekender

In the fourth episode, Josh and his two mates Harry and Reece rocked up to the Ryans Ibiza Apartments for a weekend of partying, boozing and (hopefully) finding a brief holiday fling along the way.

On the show, Josh’s type was explained by Harry: “If she’s got collagen then she’s getting it.”

But it wasn’t a filler-filled lass that Josh went for, but David Potts! In a game, when Josh was asked to plant one on the ‘fittest’ girl in the room, Josh chose David over anyone else.

Follow Josh on Instagram

As is the way with reality stars – whether they’re of Dani Dyer fame or not – they all have mega followings on Instagram.

Josh Mair is no different, having over 59,000 followers and a blue tick by his name.

You can follow Josh on Instagram @joshmair96.

