Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

ITV2 usually airs Ibiza Weekender on Sunday nights at 10 pm, but that wasn’t the case with yesterday’s episode (February 23rd).

And when last night’s instalment got cancelled, many viewers have taken to Twitter to share their disappointment.

Some were confused about what to do with their Sunday evening, but hey don’t forget there was the Love Island 2020 finale for you to help you get through next week. But guess, people needed a dose of the reality show in Ibiza as well.

So why wasn’t Ibiza Weekender on ITV2 last night? And has the 2020 series finished now? Let’s find out.

Why wasn’t Ibiza Weekender on last night?

ITV didn’t air Ibiza Weekender because of Love Island’s finale on Sunday night.

The final episode of Love Island’s winter series was slightly longer as it aired between 9 pm and 10.35 pm.

However, Ibiza Weekender regularly airs between 10 pm and 10.30 pm on Sundays which is why the television channel didn’t broadcast the show.

Has the 2020 series finished?

No, the 2020 series of Ibiza Weekender hasn’t finished yet.

The show is back on our screens next Sunday (March 1st) at 9 pm so that’s your upcoming weekend sorted out.

Fans at home were annoyed about the cancellation

It appears the ITV2 show is one of the things that helps people get through the weekend and prepare them for the next working week.

And when series 6 didn’t return with a new episode, viewers at home were very pretty annoyed about it.

I’m still annoyed #ibizaweekender isn’t on tonight. On the last day of half term too! How am I meant to get through this week at work?! — Sam J (@Sammy_J_88) February 23, 2020

No Ibiza weekender tonight to? I’m double pissed — ً (@_DDoris) February 23, 2020

No #IbizaWeekender this week… what do I do with my Sunday? 😱 — Chris Etheridge (@ChrisatSLC) February 23, 2020

WATCH IBIZA WEEKENDER EVERY SUNDAY NIGHT ON ITV2 AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK