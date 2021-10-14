Is Holly Valance joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?











Rumours have been circulating that actress Holly Valance will be joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

RHOBH fans took to social media to share their excitement after Instagram account DeuxMoi which posts unconfirmed gossip to its 1.1 million followers rumoured that Holly Valance could be joining the cast.

It was rumoured that the former Neighbours actress would be introduced on the show as a friend of current cast member Dorit Kemsley. Valance is also friends with Crystal Minkoff who is the latest addition to the RHOBH cast.

Is Holly Valance joining the cast of RHOBH?

Reality Titbit can confirm that Holly Valance will not be joining the cast of RHOBH. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Crystal Kung Minkoff shut down rumours Valance is set to join the upcoming twelfth season of the hit show.

Minkoff told the Unpopular podcast this week that the speculation was untrue, but went on to say that her friend would be a great addition to the cast of RHOBH.

She said: “She’s a big fan of the show. You never know. She’s an actress, right? She’s used to being in front of the cameras and stuff like that. So maybe she would… but to be totally honest I haven’t heard any of that other than reading it.”

Although Minkoff went on to say that having Valance as a co-star on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills “would be fun” as it would be nice to have someone that is the same age as herself on the show.

What is Holly Valance doing now?

Melbourne born, Holly Valance rose to fame during her stint on popular Aussie soap Neighbours where she played Felicity Scully. She left the soap in 2002 to pursue her music career where she topped the charts in the UK and Australia with her debut single ‘Kiss Kiss.’ Valance then moved to Hollywood to pursue acting where she starred in shows like CSI and Prison Break and the hit movie Taken.

Currently, former soap star Holly Candy is an ambassador for Disability Rights International, and mostly uses her platform for advocacy work. She also spends time at the gym saying: “[I do] very little, but the gym has become something I have to do for my mental health.”

Thank you so much @ChandlerFdn for this important piece 🙏 https://t.co/ABY8dQQDK8 — Holly Candy (@hollycandy) January 12, 2021

Is Holly Valance married?

Valance is currently married to billionaire English property developer Nick Candy. The pair wed in 2012 in Beverly Hills alongside 300 family and friends.

Valance and Candy share two children. The couple welcomed their first daughter Luka Violet Toni Candy in November 2013, and they had a second daughter named Nova Skye Coco Candy in September 2017.

Currently, the couple and their two children live in a luxurious mansion worth £10 million in the Cotswolds, which they are currently renovating. They are looking to expand the property to include a four-bedroom guest house, wine cellar and party barn.

