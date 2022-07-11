RHOSLC star Jen Shah heads to court in NYC over 'change of plea'













RHOSLC star Jen Shah arrived at a pretrial hearing in Manhattan this morning but there has since been a ‘change of plea.’

Jen’s trial date was originally set for March 2022, but it was pushed back to July as reported by Page Six. The trial was originally set for July 18 and will take an estimated five weeks to complete.

However, with a change of plea, it appears more court proceedings will begin to take place as Shah could now face jail time.

Photo by: Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

RHOSLC star Jen Shah heads to court in NYC

Jen Shah from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City met with US District Judge Sidney Stein at 10:30 a.m. ET in Manhattan federal court. During the meeting this morning, she decided to change her plea to guilty in her fraud case, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

Jen was arrested in March 2021 for wire fraud and money laundering. RHOSLC caught the drama on camera, as she was filming season 2 of the show at the time of the arrest. This is when it was then revealed to the public that Jen was allegedly part of a telemarketing scheme targeted at older people.

Prior to the change in plea, Jen maintained her innocence throughout and pleaded not guilty. However, Stuart, who is her business partner was also arrested on the same charges and initially pleaded not guilty but later changed his plea to guilty.

Jen Shah has a ‘change of plea’

Courthouse News reporter Josh Russell tweeted “Jen Shah sworn in to plead guilty on the first count of her criminal indictment in connection with telemarketing fraud scheme that prosecutors said preyed on the elderly,” during the hearing today.

Judge Stein explained to Shah that this change in plea now means that she could face a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

No specific information on a new sentencing date has been released, and Shah’s representatives have not immediately responded for comment.

Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images