Jionni Lavalle is just eight inches taller than his 4 feet 8 inch wife Snooki











Jionni Lavalle is a TV personality, businessman, and athlete who is most commonly recognized for being the husband of Jersey Shore star, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

With Snooki being a petite 4 feet 8 inches fans are interested in learning just how tall her husband is – as both are considered to be more on the shorter side.

We know almost everything there is to know about Snooki due to her years on our screens, however, the same can’t be said for her husband. Keep reading to find out Jionni’s height, age, career, and more.

Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Jionni’s height and weight

Jionni comes in at around 8 inches taller than his wife at 5 feet 5 inches. (165 cm) Despite him being taller than his wife, he is still considered short.

According to heightline.com, the athlete weighs in at around 137 lbs (62 kilos.) This is a pretty average weight for his height.

Jionni is a native of Jersey and was born in East Hanover on March 20, 1987. He has three siblings, Janelle, Joe, and James, and was raised by his parents, Janis and Joe.

Jionni’s career as a businessman

During his youth, Jionni wanted to be a teacher or a coach but he ended up becoming a businessman. It is clear that this was the right decision as Snooki’s hubby is very successful.

He owns several ATM businesses and a fashion line. The ATM business is called JNL Fast Cash and it operates from multiple locations. He also followed in the footsteps of the other Jersey Shore gang and started his own clothing line.

He owns the tee-shirt line called NJ Fatman, which produces tee-shirts with funny and ironic inscriptions on them.

Jionni has done well for himself and according to heightline.com, he is worth around $200,000.

Jionni met his wife on Jersey Shore

We were first introduced to Jionni on Jersey Shore in 2009, during his time on the show he met and fell in love with Nicole.

Before Jionni, Snooki dated a few of the other guys on the show but it never worked out. However, her relationship with Jionni wasn’t smooth sailing as they had a few hiccups on the way and even broke up.

By February 2012 they were back together and it appears to have been a great relationship ever since. They got married in 2014 and now share three children together, Lorenzo, 10, Giovana, 8, and Angelo, 3.

The pair have had some bumps along the way – like when Jionni announced that he wanted nothing to do with the limelight – but they have remained together and hopefully will for the foreseeable future.

