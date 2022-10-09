Kathy Hilton hits back at 'cruel' treatment as Kyle cries on RHOBH reunion











If you thought that the episodes themselves contained a lot of drama, the reunion of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is set to offer so much more. After a sneak peek of the reunion was revealed by Bravo earlier this week, it appears more is to come from RHOBH’s sisters Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards.

A few days ago, a trailer showed a sneak peek of the dramatic reunion of the RHOBH stars. In the short clip, Kyle seemed visibly upset about the ongoing feud between her co-stars Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne. But, Kathy Hilton had a few words for Lisa.

In September, the popular Housewives went on a trip to Aspen, Colorado. Although it began with good vibes, the drama was unleashed as the girls rehashed disagreements from past episodes.

Host Andy Cohen had already teased weeks after filming that the reunion brought on a lot of drama, and things were still on-and-off between the cast.

Reunited, but it doesn’t feel so good

Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Giradi, Diana Jenkins, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, and Lisa Rinna are back together. They reunite to discuss the latest season.

The RHOBH reunion already teases a lot of arguments, and it appears one confrontation leads to Kyle breaking down in tears. It adds to the ongoing drama between Paris Hilton’s mother Kathy, who is also Kyle’s half-sister, with Lisa, some of which was aired on the show.

“I’m really not okay right now. I don’t want to sit here for a toast. Can I leave?” Kyle says, as the trailer shows her reaction at the end of the reunion special.

As per the teaser, Kathy had apparently said unkind words about the other housewives during their cast trip to Aspen. Rinna wanted to get to the bottom of it.

Rinna claimed the 63-year-old had spoken badly about her sister Kyle and other members of the cast while having a “meltdown”. This led to the star apologizing to Rinna, but then calling her a ‘bully’ in a massive rant on the couch.

“You fight with everybody,” Hilton accused Rinna. “What you did to my sister, and you drove Lisa Vanderpump off the show? I mean, the list can go on and on. You’re the biggest bully in Hollywood, and everyone knows it.”

Since then, Lisa has clapped back with a meme of herself on social media, after being called a “bully”.

RHOBH fans are not happy with Lisa Rinna

The reunion will air on October 12, however, fans have had a lot to say about housewife Lisa Rinna already.

Throughout season 12 of RHOBH, the star made headlines over arguments with her co-stars. It seems viewers remember some of the iconic moments as the finale is set to air.

A follower commented: “Rinna thinks she is making herself relevant but she’s really digging her grave to get thrown off the show!”

“Go Kathy! Finally someone putting Rinna in her place!” another fan wrote.

A third fan penned: “Yaaassss finally someone calling Rinna out!!!”

However, Lisa’s fans have come to her defense. One fan hailed her an “icon” and a second said she was “sticky and sweet” like the M&M photo she posted.

Kathy Hilton on ‘cruel’ treatment

As fans commented on Kyle breaking down in tears in the teaser clip, Kathy ended up responding to say she was treated with “cruel and disgusting” behavior.

Podcaster Christian Gray penned on Producer Alex Baskin’s post: “I’m so worried about why Kyle is so upset”.

However, Hilton replied: “Why is she upset and crying? I’m the one who bullied and persecuted for 10 months! Just cruel and disgusting.”

Kyle also responded back to Hilton’s comment, and wrote: “Why? You know exactly why.”

In another response, she added: “I don’t think you want me to explain why.”

A representative of Hilton said she was referring to the “treatment” she received on the Bravo show as “cruel or disgusting”, Page Six reported.

