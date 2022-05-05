











The RHOBH season 12 trailer teased possible bad blood between half-sisters Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards, but we’re happy to say the former is coping with the drama.

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is coming in hot on Wednesday, 11 May 2022. The upcoming instalment will see the return of season 11 members alongside newcomer Diana Jenkins.

Fans can also expect to see “housewives friend” Kathy Hilton, the mother of Paris Hilton and half-sister to Kyle and Kim Richards.

It wouldn’t be a RHOBH season without a sprinkle of drama, and this season it looks as though there’s a family feud. Thankfully, however, it seems relationships have improved post-filming.

Trailer hints Kathy and Kyle drama

By the looks of the trailer, Kathy had “said some things” about Kyle, sending her into tears. Cast member Lisa Rinna is on Team Kyle, telling Hilton: “I’m sorry, Kathy, you’re not going to get away with it.”

The camera then pans to the younger sister, who says: “I feel like you hate me or something. How could you say those things?”

As for what was said, you’re going to have to wait till 11 May, but even Kathy admitted she caused “a little bit of drama” this year.

“We have a great time together, and when you’re spending so much time together, you’re bound to have a little… a little drama.” Just give us the tea, Kathy!

Are the siblings on good terms now?

According to fellow RHOBH cast member Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kathy has brushed off all the season 12 drama.

“I talk to her a lot and I will say Kathy is staying very positive and holding her head high throughout all of this,” she told Page Six.

“It’s very inspiring to me. I want to be like that!”

If you don’t believe Minkoff, take it from Kathy herself.

The 63-year-old told E! everything is “all good” and she remains on speaking terms with every member. However, as an experienced TV star she’s kept fans on their toes by playfully joking: “I don’t know, there may be one I’m not.”

Plus, the socialite seemed to regret her statements: “You know, we’re sisters and we all enjoy each other when we’re together,” she explained to E! “I don’t want to give away the storyline. I should have never said anything to anyone about my sister Kyle, or anyone.”

