Kim Kardashian's ex Damon Thomas' net worth revealed













Damon Thomas and Kim Kardashian’s relationship ended soon after they got together. Since then, he has been able to make a successful career but what’s his net worth?

Recently, Damon and Kim’s relationship came to light once again after he looked back at the comment the reality star made about their wedding. In one of the episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim had revealed she was on party drugs when she got married in Las Vegas.

However, Damon seems to have a different story as he denied remembering this moment.

Damon Thomas’ net worth revealed

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Damon has an estimated net worth of $1 million. He is a songwriter and music producer. He has worked with a number of artists over the years. Some of them include Lionel Richie, Omarion, J. Valentine, Joe, Donell Jones, Olivia, Mario, and others.

Damon’s work is also applauded by many. He had received Black Reel Award and a Grammy Award Nominalization. Apart from his work in music, Damon was also known for being Kim’s husband. The pair got married in 2000 and they were together until 2004.

Why did the pair break up?

As per The Sun, Damon and Kim noted “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce. Their relationship stayed away from the media as the show had not aired yet. However, Kim has spoken about their romance in some of the episodes of the show.

In one of the episodes, Kim revealed she walked down the aisle and got married to Damon “while on ecstasy”. At the same time, she shed more light on their relationship by adding: “Damon decided what we would do and when we would do it. He was very much the king of the castle. Damon told me not to leave the house unless I first told him when and where I was going.”

However, Damon has denied the ecstasy claims in a recent interview with Vlad TV. He said: “So I don’t — that’s her thing. They can say what they…”

When did Keeping Up With The Kardashians first air?

The show aired its first episode in 2017. At that time, Kourtney Kardashian was 28 years old, Kim Kardashian was 27 years old, and Khloe Kardashian was 23 years old. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner was 11 years old, and Kylie Jenner was 9 years old.

Now, the show has switched to Hulu for streaming and it has already broken many records when it comes to viewership.