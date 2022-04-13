Top dramatic Kardashian rows of all time: Kim and Kourtney's fight to photo snub













One of the most famous families don’t tend to hide their feelings well when it comes to drama and rows. As fans eagerly await the new series to air on Hulu this week, let’s look at the top dramatic Kardashian rows of all time.

There are tons of chaotic moments from the Kardashian-Jenner family. It appears almost every episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians involved some kind of drama between the family members.

5. “I didn’t buy her a f*****g pair of shoes, I bought her a f*****g career.”

If there is something that Kim will always bring out during a family drama, it is that the Kardashians became who they are thanks to her hard work.

That’s how Kim phrased it after she and Kourtney got into an argument over a video game. Can you believe it?

To put that into context, the Kardashians previously released video games and Kim wanted to include the whole family in hers. However, Kourtney wasn’t really into it.

Kim was disappointed and started listing all the things she had done for her sister, specifically providing her a career.

4. Sweet Kendall had enough of her little sister

Kendall is probably the least Kar-Jenner’s sister that has been seen getting into fights with her siblings. She tends to avoid the drama on the show. However, her snapping at her sister makes it into one of the iconic Kardashian rows (or Jenner arguments).

Nonetheless, the supermodel ended up taking all of her anger out on her little sister Kylie after she didn’t borrow her a dress for an event.

“You’re just literally the biggest f****g b**ch I’ve ever met,” Kendall told Kylie.

The two sisters were on their way to see their father for the first time (publicly) after she came out as Caitlyn.

3. Kris slamming Kim’s phone (and vice versa)

The Kardashians love to go on holidays. During season two, the whole family went on a snowy vacation, but Kim wasn’t too thrilled.

Instead, she spent hours on her phone talking to her boyfriend at the time until Kris and Caitlyn had enough of her. In the end, Kris snapped her phone from her hand and threw it on the floor.

But wait, as, in all Kim’s dramas, she always wants to have the last word. And she did. She took Kris’ phone and slammed it on the floor.

“It’s what she deserves,” Kim said.

2. Dramatic Christmas photoshoot

It’s clear, that the two eldest sisters of the clan love to argue with each other and appear in the list of memorable Kardashian rows. But who knew that a family photo shoot would cause so much drama?

Without the presence of the youngest sister, Kim prepared a family photoshoot for their iconic Christmas card. However, what was meant to be a fun time with the four generations of the Kardashians turned into a heated argument.

After Kourtney had gotten irritated at Kim for being on her phone, Kim lost her plot and screamed at her: “Maybe if you had to run a f***ing business that you were passionate about then you would know that it takes to run a f***ing business, but you don’t.”

Hurt by her words, Kourtney left the photoshoot and started bawling her eyes out as she heard Kim saying that she was “the least exciting to look at.” Ouch, Kim.

1. When Kim Kardashian lost a $75,000 diamond earring

It might not sound dramatic for the readers, but rather is a funny moment to remember. However, it wasn’t a fun time for Kim after she had lost her precious diamond earrings.

During the Kardashian family’s 2011 Bora Bora family, the reality TV star realized that she had lost her $75,000 diamond earrings while swimming in the beautiful seawater.

Panicking, she started crying and even her partner at the time, Kris Humpries tried to find them. However, Kourtney told Kim what is now another iconic phrase of the Kar-Jenner family to try to bring her back to reality. Kourtney said: “Kim, there are people that are dying.”

But their drama a doesn’t end here… Fans of the iconic family will be able to see more of The Kardashians as it releases on April 14 on Hulu and Disney+