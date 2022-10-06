









Daymond John once worked on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which came to light once he revealed himself as The Masked Singer’s fortune teller character. Many remembered that he once worked on the former E! show.

Now a Shark Tank investor, Daymond reminded viewers that he has a connection to the world’s most famous reality TV family, the Kardashians – who had their own show called KUWTK – before Hulu launched The Kardashians.

Daymond was fired from the series, which followed the lives of Kris, Caitlin, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Rob, Kendall and Kylie, in 2008. Khloe decided to stop him from working with them, but it was all for a good reason.

Who was the fortune teller on The Masked Singer?

Daymond John was revealed as The Masked Singer’s fortune teller during the October 5th episode. Although he lasted until the big mask was taken off, he almost quit the show several times, as per Hollywood Life.

He lost during a Battle Royale with Harp, which marked his elimination from the competition. Daymond had performed The Jeffersons theme song when he made his Masked Singer debut.

The star is a Shark Tank investor who is the founder of The Shark Group. The 53-year-old is also best known as the founder, president, and chief executive officer of FUBU, an American hip hop apparel company.

Daymond John’s job on KUWTK

Before his successful role on Shark Tank, Daymond worked as the stylist for the Kardashians on KUWTK. At the time, he was the owner of ten clothing firms, when he was approached by ABC to star in their new show, Shark Tank, in 2008.

In the first few seasons of the E! series, which first appeared in 2007, he was hired by the family to integrate product placement within the show. This involved finding brands of clothing for the family to wear to give companies exposure.

He had contractually agreed to appear on a finite number of episodes for KUWTK, but turned down the opportunity when he found out that he was going to have to be spending his own money while appearing on the show.

Khloe fired Daymond in 2008

Khloe Kardashian decided to fire Daymond during the same year he was offered the chance to work on Shark Tank in 2008. However, she made the call after finding out ABC would not allow him to work on both KUWTK and Shark Tank.

As per The Blast, Daymond realised he “needed to pitch other things” as eight of his ten companies weren’t doing well following the recession, which hit in the mid to late 2000s. Therefore, Shark Tank was beginning to appeal to him.

Talking of Khloe’s decision, he said: “She said she would never get in my way.” Since then, Daymond has maintained a good relationship with the Kardashian family, with Khloe even writing about him on her Twitter.

“You always had respect from me and you always had the ability to see things others couldn’t!” Khloe tweeted when John shared his story about working on KUWTK. “Now… everyone sees keep on shining only love over here.”

