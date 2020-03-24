University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

For all those stuck inside with nothing to do, no school work to complete, or box set to binge, there’s a brand new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians launching this month to keep you entertained!

Every year since the E! Entertainment series launched in 2007, the show has become more outrageous, more outlandish, and obviously more glitz and glam as the family have rocketed to superstardom.

Season 18 will see the return of all five Kardashian-Jenner sisters, plus momager Kris and the family friends we have grown to know and love over the years.

So, how can you watch the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians from the UK? We’ve got you covered this lockdown season with all the ways!

How to watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 18

There are a couple ways for you to stream the new season, so we’ve covered the best ways that UK viewers can keep up with the latest drama.

Watch season 18 on E!

Season 18 will be broadcast on our screens from Sunday, March 29th, just a couple of days after it has aired in the US.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians will be available to watch on Sky at channel 151.

You can also head over to channel 156 on Virgin Media to watch KUWTK on E! Entertainment. E! is also available on BT TV and Talk Talk (channel 321).

If you miss the episodes when they air, you can watch them on catch up on the BT Player and for Talk Talk customers, there’s the Talk Talk TV On Demand service.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Hayu and NOW TV

If you’re a regular reality TV watcher, then it’s likely you will have come across Hayu. Hayu is the number one destination for all the best reality TV that America has to offer.

Hayu is currently offering a 1-month free trial. After that, it costs just £4.99 a month. Or, if you’re an Amazon Prime user, you can get a Hayu subscription as a bonus to your Prime account for £3.99 extra per month.

NOW TV also has access to the latest season of KUWTK. NOW TV’s Entertainment Pass costs £7.99 per month and there is a 7-day free trial before you commit.

WATCH KUWTK SEASON 18 FROM FRIDAY, MARCH 27TH

