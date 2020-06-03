Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

It feels like a lifetime in the making, but Keeping Up with the Kardashians has finally arrived on Netflix.

The iconic E! reality series, which has just aired its 18th season to date, has long been restricted to airing on E! and Hayu. But now, the streaming giant Netflix has obtained the rights to some of the seasons.

If you’re looking for something to keep you entertained throughout the summer months, then this has sorted out your plans just in time!

With the early seasons dropping to Netflix, we thought we’d compile our top ten picks of episodes that you can now stream. Here are the best episodes of KUWTK to watch.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians comes to Netflix

So far, they only have the first two seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Netflix.

These seasons aired between 2007 and 2008, when the Kardashian-Jenner family were not quite the household name they are today.

There were 8 episodes in season 1 and 11 in season 2, meaning that there might not be as much KUWTK content as you were hoping… but it’s quality over quantity, remember? Some of these early seasons have fans’ favourite episodes, so don’t miss a minute.

OMG: How did Scott Disick’s parents die?

Best KUWTK episodes to watch on Netflix

Kim Becomes a Diva – season 2, episode 1

You’re So Pregnant Dude – season 1, episode 6

Kris the Cheerleader – season 2, episode 4

Kim’s Calendar for Reggie – season 2, episode 9

Helping Hand – season 1, episode 7

Kardashian Family Vacation – season 2, episode 8

Kardashian Civil War – season 2, episode 7

A New Perspective in New Orleans – season 2, episode 10

Brody in the House – season 1, episode 3

Remembering Dad – season 1, episode 5

Will other seasons of KUWTK come to Netflix?

Unconfirmed, but likely. We will keep this page updated with any new information about when the other series will be released to Netflix.

It is likely, given that the series is still airing on E! that they will stagger the release. It has been over a decade since these seasons aired, so finally having them on Netflix is a blessing for fans.

One fan tweeted: “petition to put the rest of the seasons of kuwtk on netflix cause i’ve binged nearly both in one day”

Another wrote: “I see #KUWTK is on Netflix too but only two seasons? Smh I was expecting at least 16″

SEE ALSO: How to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 18 in the UK

petition to put the rest of the seasons of kuwtk on netflix cause i’ve binged nearly both in one day #KUWTK #netflix — rachel hope (@rachelxhopex) June 1, 2020

WATCH KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK