Kendall Jenner warns she’ll toe-tally block certain comments on Instagram













Kendall Jenner is determined to protect her beloved toes after she has warned that all comments mentioning them will get blocked.

On Kendall Jenner’s recent Instagram post, the model shared a series of images posing with a stunning multicoloured fitted dress and black platform flip flops.

Could you imagine Kendall Jenner blocking you on Instagram? At least she would have noticed you, right?

Kendall Jenner addresses her toes in recent Instagram post

The Victoria’s Secret supermodel made the warning in jest… Don’t mention her toes or face the consequences of the supermodel blocking your comments.

In a dress by Loewe and posing in a parking lot, the model wrote the caption: “I’m blocking all toe comments”.

The post has gathered almost 7.9 million likes in less than 48 hours and her toes have taken the top spots under the comment section.

Kardashian clan ‘love’ her toes

It’s natural, when you say one thing but your family does the complete opposite. Amongst all the responses who were also writing “toe” comments, the Kardashian-Jenner clan and close friends of the model also saw the funny side.

The likes of Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and bestie Hailey Bieber were the first ones to laugh at the caption.

“I love them,” wrote Kylie with two-foot emojis. She then left another comment with laughing emojis.

Khloe Kardashian knows her importance in her little Kendall’s life: “Hahahaha even from me???,” she commented. “I love your big a*s toes”.

“Lmfaooooo,” Hailey laughed off.

By the looks of it, Kris Jenner is the only person that ensured she was safe. She simply wrote: “God I love you”.

It runs in the family

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

It’s not the first time a Keeping Up With The Kardashians member saw a huge reaction to her feet. In 2020, when Kylie Jenner updated her Instagram by posting pictures with her sister Kendall in matching swimsuits, all the attention went to Kylie’s toes.

Instagram users started pointing out Kylie’s toes, leading to her making a statement through her Stories as she defended her feet.

According to People, the CEO of Kylie Cosmetics ended up naming each of her toes after they had gathered so much attention.

Two boys and eight girls, their names from left to right are:

Tess, Teague, Tia, Trix and Toby and Tina, Talia, Tasha, Tahnee, and Tony.

It must be that Kendall Jenner did not want to receive her toes to receive the same attention.