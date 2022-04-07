











Khloe Kardashian’s recent Tristan Thompson confession that he was “just not the guy for me” was revealed yesterday. The star made the admission on The Kardashians: An ABC News Special ahead of their new Hulu series. But amid the ABC chat airing, Khloe uploaded a photo showing exactly what Tristan was missing.

The Kardashians on Hulu is scheduled to premiere next week on 14 April and excited is an understatement for fans. As dedicated KUWTK viewers, we’ve missed witnessing the crazy Kardashian clan antics, and we’re thrilled Scott Disick will continue to appear.

Remember when he told Kim “If you guys lose your butts, we may all lose our money”? Iconic.

Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Kris appeared in ABC’s special on 6 April, touching on their love lives, and Kim’s controversial quote “Get your a** up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.” Model sister Kendall also took part in the show.

Just hours before the show aired, the youngest Kardashian sister uploaded a photo of herself looking ravishing in a pink jumpsuit, showing her ex, Tristan Thompson, what he’s missing.

Khloe’s coming in hot in hot pink

Wearing a pink Mandel Strapless Jumpsuit by Australian fashion designer, Alex Perry, the Good American founder marked one week before The Kardashian’s premiere. The iconic outfit retails for $1600 / £1300. This isn’t the first time the reality star’s worn an Alex Perry piece – she wore a brown strapless gown with gloves in February.

“He’s not the guy for me” – Khloe Kardashian on Tristan Thompson

It’s known that Khloe and Tristan have had a rocky relationship over the last couple of years. Although they’ve split, they’re now co-parenting their daughter True.

Khloe confirmed on last night’s ABC special that they won’t be reuniting anytime soon since “He’s just not the guy for me. “

Host Robin Roberts asked what the deal was between them and she admitted that he made her feel safe in the beginning.

“I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth, and I was able to still have him in the delivery room,” she said.

So yes, it might have looked strange to the outside world. But when my daughter watches my home videos of it, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them.”

She added: “I still think he’s a great guy, he’s a great dad. He’s just not the guy for me.”

We hope she finds romance soon and we’ll get to see it on the new show.