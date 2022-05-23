Kim K’s 'nails honour Pete Davidson' say fans as he is MIA from Kravis’ wedding













The Kardashians travelled to Portofino for Kourtney and Travis Barker’s Italian Riviera wedding, with the whole Kardashian-Jenner Klan showing up in Dolce & Gabbana gowns. Fans have kept a close eye on the invite list and one person who appeared to be MIA was Kim K’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

However, Pete had to skip the wedding to work his last ever shift on SNL this weekend, according to US Weekly. Davidson has appeared on eight seasons of SNL since making his debut back in September 2014, so he certainly had to put work before play on this occasion.

Kim K and Petey D have sparked relationship rumours since Kim’s appearance on Saturday Night Live last year and have been by each other’s side ever since. Kardashian even shared a tribute to Davidson on her Instagram Story, posting a collage of pictures of his time on Saturday Night Live. Let’s take a look at another potential tribute…

SELLING SUNSET: Christine Quinn reveals she was never fired

Photo by NINO/GC Images

Kim K’s ‘nails honour Pete Davidson’ say fans

Kim Kardashian has appeared to honour her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, with some nail art. Debuting long hot pink acrylics in a coffin shape with the letter P gemmed on her ring finger, supposedly a subtle dedication to Davidson. The star showed off her new nails on Instagram, which she captioned with the manicure emoji.

The 41-year-old has not confirmed that the P stands for Pete so other suggestions are that it could stand for ‘Portofino’ where the wedding took place, or ‘P’ is also the nickname of her niece and Kourtney’s child, Penelope. Although, her 312 Instagram followers immediately flooded the comments section assuming that it stood for Pete with some fans commenting, “You love you some Pete Davidson” and “We Stan a loving gf.”

The 28-year-old barely mentioned his girlfriend of seven months in the show but he did note “hello Colin and Che and millions of people only watching to see if I bring up Kanye,’ referring to Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, who Davidson has previously been in feuds with.

AMERICAN IDOL: Noah Thompson’s girlfriend is his high school sweetheart

The Bachelorette | Season Premiere

Kravis’ Portofino wedding guest list explored

Many fans were speculating on whether Kourtney’s eldest son Mason, 12, was at the event after he seemed to be keeping a low profile. However Carl Dawson, who attended the wedding had shared a photo of him and Mason to his Instagram Stories.

Social media users were suprised to see Kourtney’s kids at the ceremony, seeing as they were not invited to Barker’s romantic proposal and dinner in October 2021. Fans have been listing people who have not been seen in weding photos, some of the names include Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble, Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson, and Travis Scott.

Photo by NINO/GC Images