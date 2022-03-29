Kourtney Kardashian embraces Happily Ever After with Travis' Cinderella moment













Kourtney and Travis at the Oscars became a spectacular moment for the Kardashian family. It marked the first time a Kardashian was seen on the Oscars red carpet despite the family’s reality success. Kourtney supported Travis Barker who was set to perform during the show.

The pair are definitely no strangers to showing their devotion and love for each other. After the Hollywood event, the mum-of-three shared photos from the glam event, including candid and close-up shots.

The eldest sister of the Kardashian clan has not stopped blushing ever since she started dating Blink-182’s drummer.

The pair sparked rumours that they were dating in 2019 but made their relationship public in early 2021. Fast forward to today and the couple is now engaged.

For the first time in the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kourtney is the first to have walked on The Oscar’s red carpet and she has made sure that it becomes a night to remember.

Kourtney and Travis Oscars “Happily Ever After” moment

As one swipes through Kourtney’s post, it looks like the two tried to recreate Cinderella’s storyline with a #KRAVIS twist.

In the photos, Travis and Kourtney look happily in love as he puts on Kourtney’s heel. The action mimicking the iconic moment in the fairytale between Cinderella and the prince. Meanwhile, the 42-year-old is wearing her glitzy diamond engagement ring and a stunning classic black strapless dress. Her outfit matches Travis’ all-black suit.

Why was #Kravis invited to the Academy Awards?

Despite all of the sisters having attended an Oscar’s after-party, according to the Daily Mail, Kourtney is the only sister from the Kardashian-Jenner clan that has got to walk the Oscar’s red carpet as she accompanied her fiancé.

Although their relationship and engagement have caused headlines, many have questioned their attendance at the Oscars.

However, as per Cosmopolitan, it was revealed that they were invited as Travis took to the stage to perform in the All-Star Band alongside Robert Glasper, Sheila E., and music director Adam Blackstone.

Fans start ‘Kourtney pregnant’ rumours after red carpet dress

As more pictures of the two came out, fans could not take their eyes off the stunning outfits. However, some viewers claimed an area of her dress made her look ‘pregnant’.

Although, it has not been the first time fans believed the founder of “Poosh” was pregnant. But this time, fans took their assumptions to Twitter.

Am I the only one who thinks Kourtney Kardashian looks pregnant in her Oscars pics ? — Melanie🦋 (@xxmel_anie) March 29, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian looked pregnant af at the Oscars if ya ask meeee 👀 — Des (@desireee_santos) March 28, 2022

Is Kourtney Kardashian pregnant or am I tripping? #Oscars — The Losing Bey (@Warrie2You) March 28, 2022

hate to say it but is kourtney kardashian pregnant? either that or the dress is too tight #Oscars — mjc (@MC_squared_) March 27, 2022

In the trailer for the upcoming “The Kardashians” show, it was revealed that the couple have been trying to conceive. Their efforts to wanting to have a child lead to the doctor recommending IVF treatment.