











The Kardashian ‘momager’ Kris Jenner has opened up about her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble and how he is ‘such a great person.’

When promoting her new ‘MasterClass’ to People, the Kardashian Queen couldn’t help but open up her relationship with Corey Gamble.

Kris and the business executive started dating in 2014 following her split from Caitlin Jenner. However, it wasn’t until 2015 that the pair went Instagram official and he made his first appearance on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Wedding bells?

Though it hasn’t always been plain sailing for the couple. In the beginning Kris felt the need to defend her relationship to her own family. Since then, the family have more than warmed to Corey and he’s now a staple in Kris’ life. Now, they’ve even moved in together.

Unfortunately not, it seems Kourtney will be the only one wearing white this year. It’s part of the celebrity course to have rumours thrown around about you – particularly about your love life. But it was Khloe, Kris’ youngest daughter with her first husband, who approached her mum about it.

“I’ve heard from so many people that you’re secretly married,” said Khloé, 37. Luckily, Kris saw the funny side and joked about the family’s tendency for a good party.

She responded: “You think I’m gonna get married and not have a big-ass party?”

Couple goals

So maybe there’s not a marriage on the cards, but that doesn’t mean the pair aren’t inseparable – especially now they live together. And it seems the whole experience has made Kris appreciate Corey even more.

“He’s been so amazing moving into the house because he really handles everything,” she told People. ‘There’s so much security…. I love that side of him, because he’s always really protective.”

The couple met at a mutual friend’s birthday party in 2014 and it didn’t take them long to get spotted. The pair were first seen together in California in the October of that year. When Corey was asked about it, he said he couldn’t wait for the relationship taking “its course on a deeper level”.

Only a month later, the pair jetted off to Mexico for Kris’ birthday.

It took until 2016 for the two to make their red carpet debut, but what better event than the Met Gala?

Despite the odd split rumour in the last 8 years, the two seem stronger than ever. We can’t wait to see more of the pair on The Kardashians!