Kylie Jenner forced to defend her parenting after making a sandwich for Travis Scott













Kylie Jenner, 24, is a parent to four-year-old daughter Stormi and five-month-old son Wolf with rapper Travis Scott. The mom came to the defence of her parenting recently when a delivery driver claims he heard ‘a baby scream’ while delivering food to her home in Los Angeles.

It is not often that Kylie Jenner gets confrontational on social media but fans are loving how active she is at the minute. The reality star recently shut down a delivery driver who claimed they heard ‘a baby scream’ whilst dropping off an order at her home.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kylie Jenner forced to defend her parenting on TikTok

TikTok user Pablo Tamayo, shared a video with his 400,000 followers claiming he had delivered a $12 (£10) order from Erewhon to Kylie Jenner’s home. The order was for some pepperoni that Jenner needed in order to make Travis Scott a sandwich. Kylie later shared the pepperoni on her own TikTok page in a montage video of her preparing and eating the sandwich with her boyfriend, Travis Scott.

Tamayo told his followers that the order was placed under the name ‘Ashton’ which he thought could be Kylie’s assistant. Pablo said he knew it was Kylie’s house after a friend showed him what it looked like, and he saw all of the security surrounding it. He proceeded to film himself approaching the gate before asking a member of security if it was the KUWTK star’s home.

@thisisntpablo I CANNOT MAKE THIS SHIT UP i just delivered to Kylie Jenner😭😭 ♬ original sound – Pablo Tamayo View TikTok

In the video, Tamayo claimed he ‘just went in Kylie’s house,’ saying he walked ‘through this little pathway with like a river beneath it.’ The Holmby Hills estate in Los Angeles is a prestigious location and Tamayo said it was so high security that he was told ‘to call and … go through the gate’ instead of leaving the order outside.

As he walked in Pablo said he felt nervous but got to “look into the whole house, I see all these assistants, all these maids and s**t. I didn’t see Kylie, I didn’t see Stormi, but I swear I heard a baby scream.’ This comment seems to have rubbed Kylie up the wrong way as she came to the defence of her babies.

Photo by RBL/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kylie Jenner responds to TikTok video

Kylie appeared to address Pablo’s claims in a TikTok comment on her video, writing: ‘No one comes through the gate! The river ?? No river. The lying for attention rubs me the wrong way sorry. Recipe coming soon lol.’

Kylie also mentioned that Tamayo was tipped even though, Pablo said in his video ‘This b***h could have paid me more.’ Jenner wrote in a second comment, I did not order this myself! He WAS tipped through the app. Lied too about seeing through my windows and hearing my son cry. ??’

Another comment concluding the scenario from Kylie reads: ‘if you don’t know what I’m talking about just carry on 🤣💗🙏🏼.’

@kyliejenner i’m convinced you either loooooove mayo or absolutely hate it ♬ original sound – Kylie Jenner View TikTok

Pablo also reposted Kylie’s story of her making the sandwich for Travis Scott and having a bite of it herself. Tamayo captioned the repost, ‘Ur welcome travis’.