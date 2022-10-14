









Let the Lord be with you, as Scott Disick would say (and his Instagram handle). Being around the Kardashian-Jenner family for more than a decade, he has hilariously stolen the spotlight on various occasions. Reality Titbit takes a trip back down memory lane to mark the special anniversary of the original reality show.

It’s been 15 years since Keeping Up with the Kardashians first captivated millions of viewers with their chaotic lives. Over the years, fans have seen dramatic vacations, failed and successful businesses, as well as the family growing and building homes of their own.

However, one character who caught the public’s interest was Kourtney Kardashian’s former longtime boyfriend. Notably, Scott Disick dated the eldest of the gang, Kourtney, from 2006 to 2015. Together, the two are parents of three children.

The duo later split up and Kourtney married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in a lavish ceremony in Italy in 2022.

Celebrating the TV show’s milestone, we have gathered the best moments Scott Disick has given to the Kardashian fandom.

Scott Disick’s best moments on KUWTK

5. Woman is found inside Scott Disick’s hotel room bathroom

Screenshot from Scott Disick’s Most Over the Top Moments | KUWTK | E! | KUWTK YouTube

One Kardashian family vacation turned sour very quickly when a woman was found hiding in Scott Disick’s hotel room bathroom.

On KUWTK, Scott and Kim traveled over to Dubai. At that time, he was trying to get back together with Kourtney after one of their break-ups. However, Kim ended finding a mysterious woman in his hotel suite bathroom one morning. This came after he reportedly found out that Kourt was dating someone else.

When Kim went to his room to pick him up to do an activity in the desert, the mogul caught the woman hiding in the bathroom. The reality star had a full rant on the girl, yelling at her to “get the f*** out of there”.

4. “I’m finally a Kardashian”

Screenshot from Scott Disick’s Most Over the Top Moments | KUWTK | E! | KUWTK YouTube

Scott has been around the Kardashians for such a long time, that perhaps he ended up becoming one himself.

During an episode of KUWTK, Khloé, Kim, and Kourtney are in the kitchen having a snack. KoKo looks through the window and sees Scott Disick’s bum on full display whilst playing with his son, Mason.

“Scott, your whole a** is out”, Khloé yells, to which he responds: “I’m finally a Kardashian”

3. Recreating a scene from ‘The Notebook’

‘The Notebook’ is in the history books for romance lovers as one of the best movies ever made. Kourtney herself was obsessed with it, with her former flame Scott revealing she had a crush on main actor Ryan Gosling. In season seven, Scott surprised her by attempting to recreate a scene from the famous flick.

He underwent a spray tan and even asked them to airbrush abs on, so he appeared to resemble Gosling.

Just before a then-pregnant Kourt arrives home, the dad pretends to be hammering and completing handyman jobs outside. When she walks in and asks what he’s doing, he tries to ad lib lines from the movie.

Wanting to rekindle the spark between the pair, the shirtless star began shouting a remixed version of the famous quote: “Where have you been? I wrote you 98 times in a text message!”.

At the time, Kourt was pregnant with their second child together, Penelope. However, she wasn’t feeling it, apparently.

2. Opening up about losing his family

Screenshot from Scott Disick’s Most Over the Top Moments | KUWTK | E! | KUWTK YouTube

Kendall Jenner has been dubbed as one of the most sensitive members of the Kar-Jenner siblings.

Growing up, young Kendall built a very close friendship with Scott. Despite their occasional arguments in the present day, the two were tight back then.

One day, Kendall wasn’t feeling her greatest, and momager Kris couldn’t figure out what to do to make her feel better. Scott took over the phone and began talking through his life, and the many ups and downs that he had gone through.

“Once upon a time, a couple of years ago, I lose my whole entire family,” Scott said.

He was referring to how he lost both his parents in the short space of three months. Scott Disick’s mom Bonnie passed away in October 2013, and his dad Jeffrey in January 2014.

Describing his problems, he concluded: “So, if you think you got it rough, just take a look at us”.

1. “You guys lose your butts, we may lose our money”

The Kardashians have carved out successful careers and brands for themselves. After first stepping into the spotlight, they used their influence to build an impressive following online.

Before becoming fully-fledged entrepreneurs and businesswomen, the Kardashians were famously known for their looks. They would feature on the front pages of magazines alongside their reality show. The siblings’ curves also were noticed by fans, with Kim even ‘broke the internet’ by posing with a champagne glass on her derrière in 2014.

During the episode Take the Hamptons, Kim revealed to sister Khloé she would consider making her buttocks smaller. Mortified, Scott knew the consequences that the star would pay if she underwent such a procedure and made a joke.

Scott didn’t hesitate to shut down the idea: “What? You guys are famous for big butts! You guys lose your butts, we may lose our money.”

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON 2 ON HULU/DISNEY PLUS EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK