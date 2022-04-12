











The Kardashians have taken fans behind the scenes for the last 14 years thanks to KUWTK, so here’s 10 iconic moments that had fans hooked.

Thank god the Kardashians are returning on Hulu. Ever since KUWTK wrapped on E! in 2021, there’s been a reality TV void in our hearts and nothing else quite hits the spot.

We’re ready for all the drama and the inside gossip on the sisters’ latest relationships – we’re talking about you, Kravis, Kim and Pete.

Ten must-watch Kardashian-Jenner moments

According to Wild PR’s analysis of IMDb ratings, these following episodes were the most-talked throughout the 20 seasons – they’re worthy for a binge-watch before the new show arrives.

Paris – season 13, episode 2

Season 13’s episode, titled Paris, takes the top spot for the most iconic moment, where fans learned about Kim’s traumatic robbery in Paris, France. The 2016 event saw the reality star held at gunpoint in her room whilst they stole goods worth $5 million, which included two diamond Cartier bracelets, a gold and diamond Jacob necklace, Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings, and a gold Rolex.

Treachery – season 16, episode 12

Aired in 2019, the episode covered the scandal between Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson. Reports called it a “hook up”, but the model later clarified that they only kissed on the lips when she left his home along with others.

Treachery also shows the reactions of the family when news broke out, and juiciest of all, when Khloe told Kylie.

Kendall’s Sweet 16 – season 6, episode 16

In 2011, the momager threw Kendall a spectacular sweet 16 party, which included a performance by Tyga, the first time he met future girlfriend Kylie.

The funniest part of the entire situation was Kris adamant on throwing a lavish party in the Bahamas instead, despite a humble Kendall saying: “Mom – I’m not going to do it! Do you not understand? You’re trying to make this bigger and bigger and it’s embarrassing me.” If only our mums embarrassed us like that.

The Perfect Stormi – season 15, episode 7

Episode 7 saw the arrival of Stormi, which is one of the biggest events in Kardashian-Jenner history, in our opinion. Why? Because Kylie managed to keep her pregnancy under wraps until she dropped the To Our Daughter video, despite being the second most followed celebrity on Instagram. As Kim called it, it was the “best kept secret of our generation” – and we think one of the best Kardashian moments.

Who’s Your Daddy? – season 7, episode 1

There was a joke that Khloe wasn’t related to her sisters due to the family resemblance differences, particularly after Kris released her memoir. As fans know, Khloe isn’t one to care about the haters, though Kris, on the other hand, was adamant about pursuing a paternity test.

By the end of the episode, a DNA test never happened because “If Khloe’s ok with this whole situation, then I’ve got to be ok with it to move on and go back to being a good mom,” said Kris.

The Wedding – season 4, episode 1

Our jaws-dropped after learning that Khloe and Lamar Odom were going to tie the knot nine days after getting engaged. The pair had dated for about three weeks before the Lakers star got on one knee. It was a whirlwind romance and ceremony, but she looked fabulous doing it in a custom Vera Wang silk gown.

Kim’s journey to the altar – season 9, episode 20

Five seasons later, Kim got married to Ye in an exquisite private ceremony in Italy. The episode documented the hectic run-up to the exclusive event, including last-minute bridesmaid dress changes, and Rob flying back to LA after reading hate comments.

About Bruce – season 10, episode 10

This two-part episode was one of the most emotional moments from Keeping Up, where viewers got to see the family vulnerable as they opened up about Bruce Jenner’s transition. Feeling as if her father would be gone, Kendall recalls occasions in which she witnessed Bruce cross-dressing during her childhood.

Kardashian Civil War – season 2, episode 7

Kardashian Civil War sprouted one of the great Kim K memes: “Don’t be f****** rude” as she swings her handbag with all her might, but caused little effect. It’s definitely up there as one of the best Kardashian moments ever seen.

The KKW Beauty founder purchased a Bentley and claimed her sisters were jealous of the new purchase. The three siblings got physical after Khloe attempted to shut the door on Kim as she tried to enter,

“Don’t be f****** rude, I’ll f****** hurt you, don’t do that,” fired Kim, whilst Rob smirked as if he was loving every second of the drama.

The Former Mrs Jenner – season 6 episode 3

Tensions rose between Kris and Bruce after the former announced her intent to revert back to Kris Kardashian. Thankfully, she remained a Jenner, which has a better ring to it. In other news, Kim gets a butt X-ray to prove she doesn’t have implants, whilst Kourtney gets her boob implants scanned for fun.

The Kardashians premieres 14 April on Hulu.