The Kardashians season 1 is over but 'to be continued' hints at more to come













After Keeping Up with the Kardashians came to an end in 2021 after 20 seasons, fans were distraught that their favourite family were shutting down the cameras into their lives. However, 2022 came around and brought with it a brand new series from the Kar-Jenners called The Kardashians.

Kicking off from April 14th, The Kardashians have fans a glimpse into what life is like for the family nowadays and covered everything from Kourtney Kardashian’s new romance to Kim passing the baby bar exam and Khloe and Tristan’s relationship. So, let’s find out more about whether the Kardashians season is over.

Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Kardashians on Hulu

Since launching in April 2022, Kardashian-Jenner fans were delighted to see their favourite reality TV family back on screen.

The Kardashians aired on Thursdays at midnight ET and now the show is available to catch up with via Hulu, Disney+ and Star+.

Fans have been tweeting along with the show since episode 2 aired, as well as the Kar-Jenners themselves.

OMG: Khloé Kardashian isn’t dating but says she’s ‘open’ to finding love organically

Leave No Trace | Official Trailer | Hulu

Is the Kardashians season over?

Yes, The Kardashians came to an end on Hulu on June 16th, 2022.

The Kardashians season 1 was made up of 10 episodes and the season finale aired on Thursday.

The season finale saw Kris Jenner in the studio, Khloe dealing with the aftermath of news about Tristan, a look into Kendall Jenner’s health obsession and a flop of a family meeting.

Fans want The Kardashians season 2

Judging by Twitter, fans are eager for there to be a second season of The Kardashians. One person tweeted that they want to see more of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashians relationship if there is to be a season 2.

More are asking for the episodes to be longer as “season 1 came and went too fast.“

One fan tweeted that they were expecting a season 2 sneak peek at the end of season 1. However, viewers were only given a hint that there’s more to come from The Kardashians as the show concluded season 1 with the words: “To be continued…“.

As per Hidden Remote, the Kar-Jenners signed a multi-year deal with Disney made up of 40 episodes.

NO WAY: Kourtney Kardashian explains what it is to be autosexual via Poosh website

CATCH UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK