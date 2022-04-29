











Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got engaged in October 2021 and the latest Hulu episode takes fans behind the scenes of the special occasion, with Kris revealing he visited Robert Kardashian’s grave for permission to marry his daughter.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are one of the hottest Hollywood couples thanks to their PDA-filled Instagram posts. They’ve been so public with their romance her family trolls them for being so touchy-feely – just check Kim’s SNL sketch.

**WARNING: Kardashians spoilers ahead***

The Kardashians on Hulu continued last night with episode 3 and the main plot revolved around Kim’s SNL preparation. Meanwhile, the family has been planning Kourtney’s engagement surprise, with Travis asking Kris for her daughter’s hand in marriage.

However, he hadn’t forgotten about Robert. The drummer visited his grave at Inglewood Park Cemetery for permission – how sweet!

Kris Jenner tears up over Kravis – again

On the latest episode, Kim and Kris discuss Travis’ engagement plans backstage at SNL, with the momager revealing the Blink-182 drummer asked for her blessing.

“He asked for her hand in marriage and I was like, ‘Literally, I want to cry now,'” Kris recalled. “It was so sweet and so tender. And then, he said he went to your dad’s grave and asked your dad [for permission], and I just lost it.”

She was tearing up, making her make-up artist’s job that much harder! Even Kim was holding back the tears, insisting she couldn’t afford to cry with her SNL debut just a few hours away.

“I can hardly believe it’s the first time she’s getting married. Isn’t that cute?” Kris added.

“That’s really crazy that she hasn’t been married before,” Kim agreed before joking, “While I’ve had enough for all of us!”

Robert passed away in 2003

Robert George died on 30 September 2003, when Kourtney, Kim and Khloe were aged 24, 22 and 18 respectively.

He gained recognition as OJ Simpson’s friend and defence attorney during his 1995 trial but passed away eight years later, aged 59, due to esophageal cancer – Robert had been diagnosed with the disease just two months earlier.

The sisters have celebrated their father every year on his birthday and Father’s Day via social media posts and honour their heritage on the anniversary of the Armenian genocide.

