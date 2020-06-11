Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Netflix fans were overjoyed when they heard that Keeping Up With the Kardashians was finally coming to the streaming platform. Although there were some who were disappointed to learn that it would only be the first two seasons (as of yet), there were others new to the show, ready to dive headfirst into the iconic reality series.

A lot has changed since season 1, given that it kicked off over a decade ago. Not only do the cast look entirely different – Kylie and Kendall were just kids – but they live entirely different lives.

There are also some cast members from the early seasons which have since disappeared. One of such is Shorty, who featured in an episode of season 1.

So, what happened to Shorty from Keeping Up With the Kardashians? Where is he now?

Shorty on KUWTK

In season 1 episode 7 (‘Helping Hand’), Khloe came across Shorty as he was sitting in the Dash shop parking lot. Shorty was then homeless and moving from place to place around Calabasas.

Khloe then said that her “conscience is kicking in” and felt the need to do something. Speaking to Kourtney afterwards, Khloe said:

No one’s ever offered to help him… it’s really sad.

With some advice from momager Kris Jenner, Kourtney and Khloe decided to help.

SEE ALSO: Top 10 episodes of KUWTK to watch on Netflix

What happened to Shorty in Keeping Up With the Kardashians?

Kourtney and Khloe decided to give Shorty a little TLC and brought him back to the Kardashian-Jenner household. There he showered, was given a haircut and shave, plus was given a bunch of their stepdad’s clothes to wear.

They even arranged to have a dentist make Shorty a set of dentures.

At the end of the episode, Shorty was in tears when parting ways with the Kardashian sisters.

Where is Shorty now?

Inevitably, viewers had many questions about what happened to Shorty after the episode. As only seasons 1 and 2 are on Netflix currently, viewers are not able to watch the catch-up episode which aired in the later seasons. Khloe and Kourtney come across Shorty on Hollywood Boulevard, where they find that he is still homeless.

There has long since been a debate about whether this interaction with Shorty was staged, or if he was an actor. Some believe the latter wholeheartedly, but we’ve done some digging to find out that Shorty actually was homeless and this all actually happened.

Commenter’s on a Keeping Up With the Kardashians YouTube video about Shorty mention that he is still homeless.

In April 2020, one commenter wrote: “I saw him recently he’s usually always around Vaness street in LA I think he still works at a laundry mat near by.”

Another concurred that he works at a laundromat but is still homeless. Shorty has been spotted around Van Ness Street on multiple occasions.

I wonder what happened to shorty the homeless man that the kardashians cleaned up real nice — julianne culley (@julianneculley) July 9, 2016

WATCH KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK