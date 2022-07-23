RHODubai's Lesa promises she won't hold back on 'unresolved issues' at reunion













Lesa Milan, star of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Dubai, has opened up about her distaste for her cast mates. Well, of course, except for her bestie, Chanel Ayan.

The reality TV icon told Page Six all about her thoughts ahead of the reunion, including what she is planning to say, and the outcomes she hopes to achieve from engaging in discussions with the other women.

Given that Lesa recently got involved in Twitter drama with fellow cast mate Sergio Carrallo over her clothing brand, it appears fans have a lot to look forward to.

READ MORE: The Real Housewives of Dubai ranked by their net worth

Photo by: Chris Haston/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“We have unresolved issues”

With the RHODubai cast reunion fast approaching, Lesa is ready and raring for the event to take place. She told Page Six that she “can’t stand” most of them, despite still being close to some of the girls.

For those wondering about her relationship with Chanel Ayan, you don’t need to worry as the two are still best friends. However, it seems that Lesa is going to have it out with some of the other women when they meet.

“I hope that we can come to a resolution at some point, I’m still close to some of the girls. I just feel like we have unresolved issues that hopefully we can resolve at the reunion,” she said.

Lesa isn’t into going back and forth arguing online, but fans have plenty to look forward to as she is planning to show up to the reunion with a lot to discuss, and “a lot of receipts to draw up.”

The RHODubai star stated: “I actually don’t like drama, but I’m looking forward to clearing my name, one, and two, hopefully come to a resolution because I do love the ladies. These are my friends, and I do hope that the reunion is like a therapy session.”

CHECK IT OUT: Lesa Milan’s fashion brand Mina Roe Dubai has been worn by Beyoncé

Photo by: Chris Haston/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Lesa and Sergio engage in Twitter feud

Earlier this month Lesa and Sergio Carrallo became engaged in a Twitter feud, which ended with Lesa hitting back at Sergio for tweeting about her maternity clothing business.

The situation began with Sergio, who is married to Caroline Stanbury, tweeting a screenshot showing that Mina Roe, Lesa’s business, didn’t come up when searching maternity clothing. He accused her of lying about the size and profitability of her business and said: “I am looking for some maternity clothes.. Oh, I know the biggest in the world.. started by Mina.. And … again they got called in a lie #RHODubai Actually our friend funded your “”8 figures “” bussiness. #comingout Not even ranked lol.”

Lesa hit back, tweeting: “Sergio! Happy to send you some maternity and post pregnancy wear if/ when your new baby comes! We know you’ll be the one wearing it.”

View Instagram Post

What is Mina Roe?

Mina Roe is a brand of luxury maternity wear founded by Lesa Milan. The brand was “born out of the frustration of outdated maternity wear that expectant mothers have been stuck with for many years,” and has been worn by Beyoncé and Casey Batchelor.

The website states that most of the products are made in Dubai and California, with the materials being “hand picked to ensure the best quality.”

A small percentage of orders from Mina Roe goes towards providing pre and postnatal essentials to women in villages across the world.

“So far we’ve aided in villages across Africa and Asia and we look forward to covering more continents,” the site reads.