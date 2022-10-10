Lisa Rinna claps back after being called the 'biggest bully in Hollywood'











The reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is shaping up to be one of the most dramatic we’ve seen so far. After Kathy Hilton referred to Lisa Rinna as the “biggest bully in Hollywood”, the reality star responded with a comedic clap back.

If you thought that the ending of season 12 was intense, just wait for the reunion. Despite the drama having been focused on co-stars Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne, Paris Hilton’s mom Kathy shared a few words to her co-star on the couch.

As the trailer shows a snippet of Kathy Hilton‘s rant on Lisa, the reality star has responded using a ‘sweet’ caricature of herself mocking the words of being Hollywood’s worst enemy.

If Kyle Richards cries, it means the drama is at the next level, and fans fear it’s actually going to be explosive.

A heated reunion – Kathy’s massive rant on Lisa

A trailer for the awaited reunion of season 12 of RHOBH was posted last week. It promised drama after Kathy Hilton claimed co-star Lisa Rinna was the “biggest bully in Hollywood”.

It comes after the women went on holiday on the show, where they embarked on a girls’ trip to Aspen, Colorado. As the popular Housewives enjoyed a good time together, things started to heat up after they discussed their past disagreements from the previous season.

Kathy and Lisa’s apparent ongoing feud was fuelled by Lisa claiming she ranted about the other women.

Throughout the trailer, Rinna alleged Hilton wanted to “destroy” her sister, Kyle Richards, and also badmouthed the rest of the cast. After Hilton apologized, both began to bring up their past actions.

At the reunion, Kathy claims: “You fight with everybody. What you did to my sister, and you drove Lisa Vanderpump off the show? I mean, the list can go on and on.

“You are the biggest bully in Hollywood, and everyone knows it,” she alleged.

Lisa responds with a hilarious M&M caricature

Days after the trailer came out, Lisa posted an image of a red M&M caricature of herself in a message to her 3.5 million Instagram followers.

The picture seemed to have been framed around her luxurious mansion, making it the perfect response to Kathy’s allegations.

The caricature was an identical version of herself with her iconic short hair, red heels, and her diva aura. Rinna also had white gloves, as well as her expensive accessories.

Along with the picture, she wrote in her caption: “The biggest bully in Hollywood, And everyone knows it.”

Though Lisa seemed to be shocked at Kathy’s accusations, the 59-year-old actress is now seeing the funny side. Fans were laughing at her clap back. However, others were not too keen on her response.

One fan wrote: “Iconic.”

A second fan said: “Lisa you gave the season life tbh.”

“You’re making way too big a deal over this situation. She apologized,” a follower wrote.

It comes just days after Kathy also responded to her “cruel” treatment on the show. The star commented underneath an executive producer’s clip of the trailer they posted on social media.

