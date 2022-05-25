











EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Prime Video brings reality TV lovers a brand new series where UK singles are looking for love. Just like in a regular high school, at Lovestruck High there are jocks, queen bees and nerds. Some are being called ‘fake’, others say they’re ‘frazzled’ and all of them want to find love and bag themselves the $100,000 prize.

Narrated by Mean Girls actress Lindsay Lohan, Lovestruck High sees an incredibly diverse group of singletons navigate their loves lives back in the setting of school. Only one couple can win the show, and along the way, many are expelled. Alex Dean of Lovestruck High sat down to chat exclusively with Reality Titbit‘s Ryan Wilks in May 2022 to talk about the exciting launch of the show and his shock exit.

Alex had a shock exit from Lovestruck High

If any viewers of Lovestruck High were surprised to see him expelled, in an exclusive interview with RTB’s Ryan Wilks, Alex revealed it was just as much of a shock to him, too.

Alex was sent home on his birthday and he said he was “crushed“. Alex told RTB that all of the Lovestruck High cast members wrote him a big card which he sobbed over on the train back home.

He said it was like “Niagra Falls coming out of his eyes” he was so upset to leave the show.

It was some consolation for Alex to watch the Prime Video show back with his castmates who knew exactly what he went through.

OMG: Charlie from Lovestruck High says going back to school “is a learning curve”

Alex says he was like Augustus Gloop mixed with Ellen DeGeneres at school

When asked what it was like going back into a high school setting, Alex told Reality Titbit that he was very different at school in his younger years than what he’s like now.

The 27-year-old said that he was head boy at school and described himself as looking like “Augustus Gloop mixed with Ellen DeGeneres“.

Alex also said that on the show a lot of people said he wasn’t their type which is something he was used to from his school days in real life. He said that he went to an all-boys school, didn’t speak to any girls until he was older and described himself as a “late bloomer“.

Nowadays, Alex has a constantly-growing fan base on social media, boasting around 30K Instagram followers and 135.5K on TikTok.

The social media star said he’s “thriving off any attention he gets because in his head he’s still a chubby kid“.

Alex added that he went on the show to better himself, adding that he was a people pleaser in the past. He said that he “didn’t want to play people or hurt anyone and was a bit like a lost puppy” on the show, but he was “true to himself” and got along with cast member Adam really well.

The Lovestruck High star is still single

Lovestruck High‘s Alex explained that he was reached out to by a number of shows, but really wanted to be involved in the Amazon Prime Show because of Lovestruck High‘s great representation and diversity.

Alex added that he’s a “big supporter of the LGBTQ+ community” and “one thing he really enjoyed was hearing people’s backstories of how they go to where they are“.

If there were to be a second season of the show, Alex said that he “would speak about his feelings more” and “wouldn’t try and snog everyone“.

Since the show wrapped, Alex has recently moved from Coventry to Southwest London and said that he’s “thriving off London life“. He’s single, ready to mingle and ready for more reality TV ventures to come his way.

NO WAY: Lovestruck High’s Junaid Ahmed declares himself “queen of the school”