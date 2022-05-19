Lovestruck High's Junaid Ahmed declares himself "queen of the school"













EXCLUSIVE: Prime Video UK’s brand new reality dating show Lovestruck High premiered on 18th May and fans are already hooked by the series that follows an incredibly diverse group of 15 UK-based singles in their twenties as they go to an American High School for a second chance at finding love.

During an exclusive chat with Ryan Wilks, model and social media star Junaid Ahmed declares himself “queen of the school” and opens up about his cafeteria confrontation with Megan, having his head turned by a newcomer and more crazy moments on-screen.

Catch up on the interview and pack your bags to get ready for all the high school drama because Junaid sure did spill the tea on the first three episodes of the semester’s romance at Lovestruck High.

Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

Exclusive interview with Lovestruck High’s Junaid Ahmed

@realitytitbit recently shared an exclusive interview on Instagram as Ryan Wilks spoke to Lovestruck High‘s Junaid Ahmed. The new reality TV star spoke about the first three episodes that are available on Prime Video.

24-year-old Junaid went all the way back to school to find love by featuring on the brand new all-inclusive reality dating show, what he describes as his “best-kept secret” after the recent launch since its filming took place last year.

When asked what it was like to go back to school, Junaid revealed that he “never had a good time” in education. He, therefore, admitted that he was “quite nervous” to go back to the school setting to find love, joking that these are “two of the things I’m really not good at.”

In terms of inclusivity in the show that features a range of people from different backgrounds, the reality star praised Lovestruck High for its diverse cast and suggested:

“I hope from this, a lot of other TV shows take note.”

Junaid then continued to express that he is “so grateful to be part of a brand new TV generation.”

Speaking about the pressures of entering the show, Junaid reiterated that he was “nervous” but nevertheless “wanted to have the summer of my life”, saying that it was “difficult because everyone is trying to find love” and finalising that “it was a challenge, to say the least.”

While viewers have only been exposed to the first three episodes of the season, Junaid hints that there is “a lot more to come.”

Reality star Junaid declares himself “queen of the school”

During the live stream chat, Junaid Ahmed declared himself “queen of the school”, stating that he continues to do what he needs to do and he’s “not shy” to get involved in the drama on the series.

Junaid said “I’m quite dramatic, yes I don’t stand any fakeness, I do speak my mind and say what I think” before stating that he is genuinely a “very, very nice person” and confirming that viewers “will see different sides to everyone on the show.”

When touching upon his extreme cafeteria moment in episode three, whereby he confronted certain people for being fake with him, Junaid was asked whether his massive argument with Megan was really as heated as it seemed on-screen.

The reality star’s response stated that he actually thought it felt more heated in real life, saying he “had to go in and speak my mind”, described filming the scene as “intense” and revealed that he often forgot the cameras were present after being in an environment where he was constantly being filmed:

“During the argument, I did at points forget the cameras were on me.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Sin, Jess, Jody, Dan, KT, Alex, Charile, Max, Yasmine, Megan, Geoff, Huss, Adam, Basit and Junaid attend the launch or Amazon Primes “Lovestruck High” at the Hoxton Hotel on April 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Star-struck by Lindsay Lohan’s narration announcement

Interviewer Ryan Wilks asked about Junaid’s reaction when finding out that movie star Lindsay Lohan was going to be the narrator of the new show, to which the star responded by expressing his shock:

“This is the queen of Hollywood, Lindsay Lohan knows my name!” As a hardcore Mean Girls fan, Junaid described the situation as a “proper fangirl moment” and joked that he is now waiting on his “invite to LA”.

Amongst the heaps of drama, Lovestruck High shows Junaid’s head being turned by a 27-year-old newcomer named Basit despite previously displaying a connection with Dan. Junaid said that when the newbie walked in, he got a “bit too excited”, saying “see-ya, I’m going to fight for someone else” and disclosed that he was “fighting” for his crown.

When the cast was called to assembly, Junaid revealed that no one thought Adam and Basit had a secret mission. Similarly, no one on the show was aware that someone was soon going to be booted off.

In episode three, the cast learnt that someone was being sent home and Junaid revealed that he was convinced it was his time to leave because of his “loud, proud, start-the-party, speak-to-everyone, a bit of a drama queen” character but he was so grateful to hear otherwise as he “did not want to go”.

“Don’t believe everything you see on social media,” says Junaid

Speaking of friendships that have flourished since the show aired, Junaid encouraged people to turn a blind eye to some online comments:

“Don’t believe everything you see on social media right now, go and watch the show, further episodes will explain absolutely everything.”

Since Lovestruck High was filmed a year ago, “some friendships are still there some friendships and not there” according to Junaid.

While he couldn’t give away too much information, Junaid did slightly tease his future endeavours when asked what is up next for the reality star’s career moves:

“There is a lot currently in the pipeline, you may see me on TV again, who knows? I can’t say too much.”

Thankfully, this is “definitely” not the last viewers have seen of Junaid and he is “excited” to show supporters in the coming weeks what he has been up to.

Lovestruck High‘s first three episodes were made available to watch on Prime Video as of Wednesday, 18th May. Now, instalments will be released weekly, with a further three landing the week after and the final two episodes then launching the week after that.

