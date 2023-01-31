Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire took to Instagram to document his “nipple surgery” as the star revealed he suffers from gynecomastia, but what exactly is the condition?

The Made In Chelsea star isn’t shy about sharing his life on camera. Fans have seen the ups and downs of his relationships with the Chelsea boys and girls, in particular his ex-girlfriend Maeva.

Miles has now taken to Instagram to open up about his nipple surgery. We take a look at what exactly the condition is.

Miles Nazaire documents surgery on Instagram

Miles Nazaire took to his Instagram story on January 30 to document his nipple surgery. He told fans this is the most relaxed and with it he’d been since the first operation.

He thanked fans for their support and told them he would be revealing all in the days to come about the surgery, his mental health, and why he did it.

The surgery Miles underwent was a procedure to tackle gynecomastia. On his Instagram first time around, he explained he only realised he had the condition when he started training and working out about four years ago and his body became more “sculpted”.

At first, he thought he had stubborn fat behind his nipples but later found out it was gynecomastia. He also explained the condition was making him feel insecure.

Miles remained light-hearted after the surgery as he took to Instagram this time round with the caption: “This is what they removed. Steak anyone?”

Fans shared their support for Miles in the comments of his vlog, with one commenting: “A lot of people may say it’s unnecessary but as someone who has also had this surgery, it has helped improve confidence tenfold!”

What is gynecomastia?

As per Mayoclinic, gynecomastia is an increase in the amount of breast gland tissue in boys or men. It’s caused by an imbalance of the hormones estrogen and testosterone.

Gynecomastia can affect one or both breasts, sometimes unevenly. On Miles’ vlog about his first round of surgery, he explained the effects were more prominent on his right.

Miles said he will be doing a debrief over the next couple of days on everything, not just the surgery, but also his mental health and why he did this for himself.

At the time of writing he has a question-and-answer box posted to his Instagram story for his 316k followers to send in any questions they may have.

Miles revealed he went to school with Tom Holland

As well as his surgery, Miles has been opening up on podcasts including The Not So Fit Couple Podcast, hosted by Lucy Davis and Ben Haldon. His most recent revelation was he went to school with Spider-Man actor Tom Hardy.

Speaking about the star Miles said: “Honestly, he’s lovely guy, he’s such a nice guy.” However, he did open up about why he wasn’t his biggest fan at the time.

In the clip, the Made In Chelsea star explained Tom had just filmed the movie Impossible with Chris Hemsworth while they were in school and the bragging became too much for Miles.

He went on to joke he regrets not being best friends with him now, but once again confirmed Tom was a lovely guy.

