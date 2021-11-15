Are Digby and Inga from E4's Made in Chelsea dating?











Digby and Inga seem to be cosying up on season 22 of Made in Chelsea, and we’ve got all the tea…

Made in Chelsea returned back to our screens last month for their 22nd season. The E4 reality TV show follows the lives and loves of a group of socially elite young adults living in Chelsea.

Digby Edgley and Inga Valentiner are two cast members on the show, who could be a new couple on the Chelsea scene. We’ve found out if the pair are dating, and even had a snoop through their Instagrams.

Are Digby and Inga dating?

Digby and Inga are not currently dating, however romance is definitely on the cards for the pair. In the teaser clip for tonights episode we saw Liv tell Inga: “You and Digby would actually make a smashing couple”. After this, Digby said: “She’s a cool girl, I do want to get to know her”.

During episode 4, Inga confronted Liv admitting that Digby had asked her on a date, but she wanted to make sure it was okay with Liv first. Liv didn’t seem very happy with this, so Inga agreed that it’s not worth it as she values their friendship.

Fans of the show were not impressed with Liv’s reaction to Digby and Inga. One Twitter user wrote: “I’m usually a massive Liv fan but warning Inga off Digby was such bad form”.

Liv's got some nerve! She doesn't have girl code and so how is she dogging Inga like that about Digby who she broke up with 2 years ago and she wants Tristan back and slept with him! #MadeInChelsea pic.twitter.com/AEOQgrky1S — Unnie (@5HINeeWife) November 11, 2021

1000-lb Sisters | Season 3 Trailer | TLC

Digby’s past relationships

Digby and Inga’s relationship could cause some drama within Chelsea, as she wouldn’t be the first girl in the group Digby has been involved with. He joined the show back in 2017 and it wasn’t long before he declared his love for a fellow cast member.

The Made in Chelsea star previously dated Olivia Bentley, who he was with for two years. He explained in an interview that after this relationship, he hopped into another one and didn’t give himself time to heal.

However, now two years on from this, Digby is ready to get back into the dating scene. Could Inga be his match?

Digby and Inga on Instagram

Digby Edgley has a huge following on Instagram of 119k followers, and a blue tick of course. The reality TV star regularly shares his modelling photos, and his adorable dog.

As Inga Valentiner only joined Made in Chelsea earlier this year, she has a slightly lower following on Instagram with 19.6k followers. She shares updates on her glamorous life with followers, along with photos of her travels in Bali where she lived for four years.

